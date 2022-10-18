Everyone can help limit emissions

By Joe Pratt | LTVN Sports Director

The United States consumes over 730 million tons of coal each year — the third most of any country. Humans have been using coal since the caveman era, and in the past few decades, there have been efforts to limit coal emissions. The main emission from coal combustion is sulfur dioxide, which contributes to acid rain and puts people at risk for respiratory illnesses.

Burning coal for electricity is the main source of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The world is not trending in the right direction; since 1970, carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 90%. Coal emissions are also a key contributor to global warming, and to prevent the average global temperature from rising, changes have to be made immediately.

There are several different ways to limit coal-powered emissions.

Less air travel: In their vapor trails, airplanes release not only carbon dioxide but also nitrogen oxide, which then remains in the air. The airline industry grew rapidly in the past 20 years but saw some declines during COVID-19. If we can keep the level of air travel at a rate similar to what it was during the pandemic, it would help combat climate change immensely.

In their vapor trails, airplanes release not only carbon dioxide but also nitrogen oxide, which then remains in the air. The airline industry grew rapidly in the past 20 years but saw some declines during COVID-19. If we can keep the level of air travel at a rate similar to what it was during the pandemic, it would help combat climate change immensely. Electric cars: The reduced use of gasoline and the lower demand for oil will surely benefit emissions. However, it’s not just gas-powered cars themselves. Using less air conditioning and carpooling when possible can help make a difference in maintaining the environment. Hopping on a bike every once in a while instead of driving your car also works.

The reduced use of gasoline and the lower demand for oil will surely benefit emissions. However, it’s not just gas-powered cars themselves. Using less air conditioning and carpooling when possible can help make a difference in maintaining the environment. Hopping on a bike every once in a while instead of driving your car also works. Efficient homes: In places where you can choose your energy provider, look for more renewable energy sources, such as solar energy. The amount of energy created by solar panels is able to power all of the sources in your home. However, if solar energy is not an option, you can adopt other methods to help reduce personal power usage. Limiting air conditioning and heat and making sure to turn off lights when they are not in use may seem like very small factors, but they will actually help you limit energy usage in your home while improving the environment.

Every citizen is impacted by the use of coal, and each person can make a difference without even knowing it. Simply flipping a switch or opening a window will better the world. People should hold themselves accountable and not just think about themselves when trying to support the health of the Earth. So if you’re in search of a new car, consider an electric or hybrid version; and instead of jumping on a plane, take a road trip.