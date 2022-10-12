What to Do in Waco: Oct. 13 – 16

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Jack Bowers: Perspectivism | Open until Nov. 5 | Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Free | This exhibit is meant to challenge and trick the viewer into reflecting on each piece.

Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo | Open until Oct. 16 | Gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon on Saturday and Sunday | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | General Admission is $15 | Come out to the HOT rodeo and fair before it closes for the season.

Poetry Slam | Oct. 13 | 7 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Tickets are $5 | Come out to Common Ground’s first poetry slam night. The audience members will be the judge of who wins a $50 cash prize.

Improv Jam | Oct. 14 | 7:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Come out and learn the basics of improv from the professionals during this workshop.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 15 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Sancho Rancho 2nd Annual Pumpkin Patch | Oct. 15 & 16 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | 981 Coyote Run | $20 per car | This event will include hayrides, a petting zoo, free pumpkins, a bouncy house, food and more.

Exotic Reptile and Pet Show | Oct. 15 & 16 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. | $10 for adults, $5 for kids | The Waco Convention Center will be filled with thousands of reptiles, small mammals and amphibians, which will be on sale for the public. There will be educational sessions and hands on learning experiences available too.

Halloween Thrift & Arts Market | Oct. 16 | noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E Bridge St. | Free | Eastside Market is hosting a special Halloween themed market with food trucks, vintage vendors and music.