Column: How to throw a Taylor Swift album release party

By Emma Weidmann | Staff Writer

It’s almost here, the most important day of the year. The day millions of people worldwide look forward to in anticipation, theorizing, chattering and counting down. It’s not a holiday; it’s the release day of Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album, “Midnights.”

You may prefer to sit and listen to new albums in peaceful solitude, but if a release party is more your speed, here is a step-by-step guide to throwing the perfect gathering that you and your friends will remember “All Too Well.” Whatever your preference, this list will help you make sure you’re “… Ready for it.”

1. Fill the “Blank Space” on your guest list

The key to any party is its guests. Invite your friends and encourage them to show up in whatever Taylor Swift-themed apparel they own. Whether it be a Taylor-inspired outfit or merchandise with her signature blonde hair and red lip emblazoned on the front, your dorm or living room should look like the crowd at a Swift concert.

Be sure not to invite anyone who you have “Bad Blood” with.

2. Create a “Gorgeous” atmosphere

The music choice for this party is a no-brainer, but you and your guests can also enjoy the two documentaries on Netflix that follow Swift on tour and throughout her personal life while you wait for the album to come out. Swift also went on a deep dive through her album, “folklore” on Disney+.

As far as decorations go, you can never go wrong with Polaroid photos to pay homage to Swift’s album, “1989,” disco ball decorations inspired by the song “Mirrorball” and anything else song-inspired you can think of. Try gaining inspiration from the track list, such as decorations in purple for the song “Lavender Haze,” or red for the song “Maroon’’ or 2012’s “Red.”

3. Snack in “Style”

To keep your guests happy and well fed, opt for album-inspired treats like cookies in the shapes of stars in keeping with the “Midnights” theme. Or, you and your roommates can follow along with Taylor’s own chai eggnog cookie recipe for some Swift-approved snacks.

4. Party like it’s 1989

The album will be released at 11 p.m. central time here in Texas, so the festivities should last for a couple of hours until it’s time for everyone to sit and listen to the music. When it comes time to hear the album, grab a wireless speaker, turn up the volume and enjoy it for the first time surrounded by friends, just the way Swift intended it.