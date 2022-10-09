K-State claws its way back; Baylor soccer falls 2-1 after 90th minute goal

By AnnaGrace Hale | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer suffered a 2-1 loss on Sunday to Kansas State University after the Wildcats scored a penalty kick in the last 18 seconds of the game at Betty Lou Mays Field. The call was a result of a scrum at the top of the 18-yard box with multiple players tripping over each other that left Baylor goalkeeper Lauren Traywick diving in search of the ball.

Head coach Michelle Lenard said the call was questionable.

“I feel like with 30 seconds on the clock it had better be really, really clear to give a penalty in a game like that,” Lenard said. “That looked like more of just a tangled mess of bodies and legs than a clear penalty.”

On the bright side for the Bears (3-7-2, 1-3-0 Big 12), freshman Reneta Vargas found the net once again in the 52nd minute off a service from freshman defender Hannah Augustyn. Vargas used her head to nail the ball into the back of the net.

The striker has scored three goals in the last two games and now ties junior midfielder Ashley Merrill for the team record of three goals this season. Vargas has been out for the last two months due to an ankle injury, but since returning has found success up top.

“We know that she’s a weapon. She’s clever and smart and a great problem solver and just got a nose for goal,” Lenard said. “Sure would have been nice to have had her all season. Now our priority is [to] keep her healthy, continue to get her fitter, and then hopefully put ourselves in a position to be in the conference tournament where she should be peaking at that time.”

Kansas State bookended Vargas’ goal with Wildcat Riley Baker capitalizing in the 30th and 90th minute. Baker’s first goal rocketed past Traywick and second was found off the PK.

Despite the score line, the green and gold relentlessly attacked in the final third with 13 shots. Lots of attempts were the right idea, but just did not end in success.

Merrill attempted to find the back of the net off a cross from senior forward Elizabeth Kooiman, but the goal was denied by the crossbar. Senior Jenna Patterson lofted the ball over the Wildcat keeper, but it was tipped over the woodwork.

“We had chances in the attacking third and we lacked the execution and in the box today that we had on Thursday,” Lenard said. “When you do that, you end up in these tough situations that sometimes go [the losing] way.”

Now the Bears travel to Ames, Iowa in search of its second conference win. Baylor plays Iowa State University at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cyclones Sports Complex.