A&L Desk Recs: horror classics to kick off spooky season

The beginning of October marks the start to “spooky season,” or the days leading up to Halloween. Many people use this time to indulge in all the festivities that surround the season. From haunted houses to trick-or-treating, donning costumes and streaming horror movies, many ghoulish elements are highlighted during the month of October. The A&L Desk and friends recommend their favorite movies to watch during this chilling season.

Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Midsommar” (2019)

Where to watch: Hulu, Showtime+, Amazon Prime Video ($3.99 to rent)

I am a big fan of horror films that leave me extremely confused after watching them. I also love films in general that I think about for days after. For me, “Midsommar” was a no-brainer fit into this category. I will warn you that it is dark, violent and outright bizarre. I mainly recommend it for actress Florence Pugh’s outstanding performance as the main character.

Avery Ballmann | Arts and Life Writer & Ruhi Thapar | Arts and Life Intern

“Halloweentown” (1998 – 2006)

Where to watch: Disney+, Amazon Prime Video ($5.99 to rent)

Avery: As soon as the calendar turns to October, I have a movie that holds a special place in my heart. “Halloweentown” is an all time favorite, and it’s very nostalgic for me. Another perk is that there are four movies in this series. So have yourself a spooky “Halloweentown” marathon this October.

Ruhi: “Halloweentown” is one of my all time favorite spooky movies. If you are looking for something wholesome and not too scary to watch this Halloween, this movie is the way to go. I watched this almost every year growing up and can’t wait to watch it again when Halloween comes around.

Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Writer

“Us” (2019)

Where to watch: Apple TV ($3.99 to rent), Amazon Prime Video ($3.99 to rent)

Jordan Peele is a master of suspense and his second film “Us” proves why he is one of the most popular directors of any genre right now. “Us” itself is as mysterious as the abandoned, underground tunnels it explores. At no point in the movie did I know what would happen next, but I did know I enjoyed every second. There’s something to like for fans of slasher films and for those who prefer pure suspenseful thrillers, making “Us” the perfect movie for a night in this October.

Clay Thompson | Arts and Life Intern

“The Haunting” (1963)

Where to watch: Apple TV ( $2.99 to rent), Amazon Prime Video ( $2.99 to rent)

The original movie adaptation of “Haunting of Hill House” does a masterful job of making you afraid, without any explicit supernatural influence. The movie relays heavily on unease and disturbing imagery rather than shock factor, which makes it all the better.



Grace Everett | Photo Editor

“Orphan” (2009)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video ($3.99 to rent)

“Orphan” is about a couple who adopts a nine-year-old girl following the stillbirth of their daughter. This is one of my favorite horror movies, and I do not say that lightly. Horror is my favorite genre, so I’ve seen more horror movies than I care to admit. “Orphan” stood out to me for a few reasons. The main reason being that I could not have predicted the ending. It has a unique plot twist that I’ve seen in maybe one other movie, but even then, it’s not really the same. I will say, it’s not a good starter movie if you’re unfamiliar with the genre. That being said, if you love horror, then I would highly recommend watching “Orphan.”