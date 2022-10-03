Taco take: La Salle taquerias ranked

By Samantha Garza | Staff Writer

Everyone craves good Mexican cuisine once in a while, but sometimes you don’t have the time to sit down, order and wait for your food. It may be that late-night craving or a last-minute plan with friends when you ask yourself, “Where can I get the best tacos?”

Here are some of my suggestions on the best and worst taco places on La Salle Avenue.

Top Tier:

Taquisa Waco | 1425 La Salle Ave. (in the Route 77 Food Park & Bar)

These tacos will hit the spot every time. With multiple meat options to choose from, they are delicious and affordable.

Their “tacos de asada” come in a tasty orange tortilla with meat, cilantro and onion. You also get to choose between mild or hot salsa. The place is very pleasant and clean, and the tacos are made in a timely manner. No complaints for this place. Their tacos were not too greasy, but not too dry. The meat was cooked to perfection, and the garnish was authentic to a real Mexican taco.

Middle Tier:

Taqueria La Milpa | 2011 La Salle Ave.

These tacos are a great, quick way to fulfill a Mexican food craving. La Milpa is a food truck that offers a variety of options, including tacos, nachos and even corn in a cup.

While some of their other stuff is great, their basic tacos de asada are average. The tortilla had a great taste, and the meat was good, but it could be better.

The meat was different compared to standard asada meat, so it was not what I was expecting. The salsa was below average, a bit watery, with not much spice. The garnish that they top their tacos with was not my favorite; it was a mixture of shredded cabbage and onion, which I ended up just taking off.

Price-wise, the tacos are cheap. The location is also pretty good, and the setup is good with clean tables and lots of space.

Bottom Tier

Taqueria Zacatecas | 2311 La Salle Ave.

These tacos were not satisfying at all. Although I’m sure some of their other stuff is good, the tacos de asada were not appetizing. The tortillas were a bit thin and broke very easily, and the meat was what really missed the mark — dry and chewy. The toppings were not great either. The tacos came garnished with what looked like a cabbage and onion mix, and on the side, there was a very watery, bland salsa.

The Zacatecas establishment, however, was nice and clean. It had a great setup with spacious seating and a drive-thru. The prices of the menu items were decent.