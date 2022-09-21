A&L Desk Recs: our favorite pair of shoes

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Most people have certain shoes that they just consider to be their favorite pair. Maybe it’s the Converse you got your junior year of high school that you just refuse to let go of, because they go with everything. Or maybe it’s your newest pair of shoes that you just had to have, even if they are a little impractical. Regardless of the reason, these are the shoes you would reach for first in the case of a fire or flood. If you don’t have a favorite pair of shoes or you are looking for another, here are some recs from the A&L staff.





Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor



My New Balance 574’s are easily my favorite pair of shoes. I thrifted these in March 2020, a few days before the pandemic lockdowns began, and I’ve gotten my money out these shoes for sure. I paid $25 for them I believe and they were in pretty new condition, now they retail for around $80 or more. I like how easy it is to throw these on with any chill outfit and go about my day.

Avery Ballmann | Arts and Life Writer

My favorite pair of shoes are the Reebok Club C 85 vintage shoes. I love these shoes for the off-white color and the comfort. Whenever Air Force One’s came out they made my feet look huge, so I opted for these instead. My Reebook’s match everything and are durable.

Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Writer

I’ve been meticulously caring for and obsessing over my Doc Marten 1460’s boots since I was a sophomore in high school. These were the first pair of shoes that I saved money to buy. I remember feeling very cool and edgy when I managed to scrounge up all my birthday money and put them on for the first time. Doc Marten boots are one of the staples of my wardrobe now, and I can see myself wearing them for as long as they last. If the brand’s reputation for sustainability is to be believed, that should be a very long time. Catch me as the world’s coolest 80-year old grandma, still in my Doc Marten boots.

Ruhi Thapar | Arts and Life Intern

My favorite pair of shoes are my high top vans. These shoes are so versatile and come in a wide range of colors. I love pairing them with an Outdoor Voices exercise dress and a jean jacket. They make a great addition to any outfit.

Clay Thompson | Arts and Life Intern

My old reliable tennis shoes: the Under Armor running shoes. I’ve had these shoes for more than three years and they still have yet to tear or break down. They work great for walking, running and even are fairly reliable in heavy rain.