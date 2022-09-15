What to Do in Waco: Sept. 16 – 18

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Steve Wariner – Songs, Stories and Hot Guitar | Sept. 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave/ | Tickets range from $15 – $18 | Singer-songwriter Steve Wariner will perform an intimate concert at the Waco Hippodrome.

I Love the 90s Concert | Sept. 16 | 8:30 – 11:00 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm | The Backyard Bar and Grill, 511 S. Eighth Street | Tickets range from $90 – $110 | Come out to hear a few beloved 90s artists such as Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Rob Base, Color Me Badd and Young MC.

Waco Walks: Doris Miller VA Medical Center Walk | Sept. 17 | 9 a.m. | Doris Miller Veterans Affair Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive – Building 2 Parking Lot | Free | Join Waco Walks organizers as they walk through the grounds of the historic VA Medical Center grounds.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 17 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Baylor versus Texas State Football Game | Sept. 17 | 11 a.m. | McLane Stadium | Free | Come out and support the Bears in their second home game of the season.

Treaty Oak Revival in concert | Sept. 17 | 8:30 – 11:00 p.m. | The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth Street | $15 for 21 up, $25 if under 21 | Come out and listen to live music from this country band based out of Odessa, Texas.

Eastside Market Evenings | Sept. 18 | 4 – 8 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E Bridge St. | Free | Come out to Brotherwell to check out the Eastside Market with more than 40 vendors, music, art, food and more.