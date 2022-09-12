Dossey, Isenhart lead Baylor men’s golf to sixth-place tie

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

The Baylor men’s golf team tied for sixth-place at its season-opening event, the Gopher Invitational, Monday at the Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minn.

It was the Bears’ best finish since April when the group finished sixth at the ASU Thunderbird Collegiate. Monday’s close also noted the first time four golfers finished under par since September of 2018.

“Obviously, we didn’t come up here to tie for sixth, but I did see some positives,” head coach Mike McGraw said. “It’s really good to see the progress Luke Dossey, Tyler Isenhart and Drew Wrightson have all made since last May. We did shoot the low round of the week, in the second round, so it shows we have some real fire power in our lineup.”

Georgia Southern University won the team title with a 20-under 832, leading the University of Kansas by five shots. Fifth-year senior Wilson Andress of Georgia Southern captured the individual medalist honors after a score of 11-under 202.

Two of the under-par rounds came from seniors Tyler Isenhart and Luke Dossey, as both tied for 12th at 4-under 209. Dossey’s 209 was a new career-best 54-hole score, thanks to a 2-under 69 final round.

Isenhart mirrored Dossey with a 2-under 69 last day tally to make his total 4-under 209, another career-best. For Isenhart, Monday’s event marked his first career tournament with all three rounds at par or better.

Tying for 29th was sophomore Drew Wrightson with a 1-under 212, the best finish of his career while in the lineup. Senior Johnny Keefer was also knotted in 29th place, as he finished 1-under par. Lastly, sophomore Zach Heffernan ended Monday in 76th following a 7-over 78 final round.

Heffernan notched 12 pars in the final round, which tied for the most on the team. In total, the Boerne native recorded 43, which tied for second-most in the field.