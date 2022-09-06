Stretch your legs: It may just save your life

By Jenna Fitzgerald | Copy Editor

Remember when your teachers would stop an activity or lesson to tell you to “stand up and touch the sky”? This short brain break was part of the universal elementary school experience, right alongside recess and cafeteria pizza sticks. Maybe it’s one thing we shouldn’t have grown out of, though.

As we settle into our third week of the fall semester, our habits are typically less active than they were over the summer when we were busy studying abroad, traveling and working jobs or internships. Now, between classes, club meetings and library study sessions, we spend far too much time sitting — something that is not only bad for our mental well-being but also potentially detrimental to our physical health. One issue in particular rises to the surface when it comes to a more sedentary lifestyle: blood clots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one American dies of a blood clot every six minutes. While certain things like surgery, cancer and pregnancy are major risk factors, “blood clots do not discriminate,” and they can be caused by a wealth of other circumstances, including immobility.

Within the realm of blood clots, there are two main subcategories to be aware of: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Deep vein thrombosis is a blood clot in one of the large veins, typically in the leg; if left untreated, it can travel to the lungs, where it forms a pulmonary embolism that blocks a pulmonary artery and can be life-threatening.

I am well aware that this scientific lingo is doing little to change the common college student’s activity or habits. After all, we tend to have the not-so-smart inclination to ignore problems until the moment they affect us or one of our loved ones. So, if the fact that as many as 100,000 people die of blood clots every year isn’t enough to push you out of your seat for a brisk walk or some ankle circles, then I hope a bit of my story is.

I used to pay no attention to the distant concern of blood clots. I assumed there was no way I would actually develop one and that even if I did, it would be easily treatable and have no long-term effect on my life. In fact, I was so indifferent to the matter that I would snub my mom when she made the seemingly over-the-top demand for me to get up and stretch during long flights. I used to be more worried about the slight inconvenience of moving from the comfort of my seat than I was about the risk of developing a serious health issue.

I can’t say my mom and I have this point of contention anymore.

In January 2021, my aunt died of a pulmonary embolism. I had no warning, just a 10 a.m. phone call that changed my life the day before spring semester classes started. My aunt, who was only 52, had been the most pure source of joy, beauty and sunshine I have ever had the privilege of knowing. It is in her memory that I urge everyone to educate themselves on the risk factors and symptoms of blood clots.

Blood clots are preventable and treatable if we know what to do and what to look for. Making sure we don’t spend too much time sitting is just one way to minimize risk and ensure our blood is flowing properly — a simple action that could repay more dividends than you could ever imagine.

So please, do yourself a favor: Stand up and touch the sky.