In case you missed it: Labor Day weekend

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Baylor students had the chance to rest and reload over the long Labor Day weekend, but Baylor athletics didn’t get a break. With all the travel and extracurriculars going on, here is everything you may have missed:

No. 9 Baylor volleyball sweeps USCB to close Pepperdine Asics Classic

No. 9 Baylor volleyball went 2-1 from Thursday to Saturday in the Pepperdine Asics Classic in Malibu, Calif., losing to Pepperdine University, but capturing wins over San Diego State University and UC Santa Barbara. The Bears are now 3-2 on the season before the start of conference play.

Up next, the Bears return to Waco for the season’s home opener. They will face off against Colorado State University, Arizona State University and the University of Evansville in the Baylor Invitational from Sep. 8-10.

No. 10 Baylor football rolls past UAlbany 69-10

No. 10 Baylor football dominated the University of Albany to the tune of a 69-10 win Saturday evening at McLane Stadium in its season opener. The Bears jumped on top early and never looked back, as they posted 21 unanswered points in the first 10 minutes of action.

This was Baylor’s most points in a season opener since beating Wofford College, 69-3, on Aug. 31, 2013.

Baylor now travels to Provo, Utah, for a non-conference contest against No. 25 Brigham Young University, with the game set to begin at 9:15 p.m. CT at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Bears lead the series 2-1 over the Cougars (1-0), with last year’s 38-24 win in Waco the most recent match.

Baylor soccer draws 0-0 to Iowa

Baylor soccer failed to find the net against the University of Iowa, as the two programs drew 0-0 Sunday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Despite the two-hour weather delay, Baylor (2-2-2) started off with intensity and carried that same energy throughout the whole game.

Moving forward, Baylor heads to the West Coast to challenge the University of San Francisco on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at Negoesco Stadium in San Francisco.