What to Do in Waco: Sept. 2 – 5

First Friday Mini Market | Sept. 2 | 5 – 9 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Free | Come out to the First Friday Mini Market which features local artists and music. This event is open to the public.

“Desert Rose” Opening Reception | Sept. 2 | 5 – 9 p.m. | Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Free | Artist Susan L. Sistrunk displays her new work of textured floral abstracts inspired by her time in Terlingua, Texas. This is Sistrunk’s first solo exhibit since 2021.

WestFest | Sept. 2 – 4 | Friday: 5:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. , Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. , Sunday: 8 a.m. – midnight | West, Texas | Tickets range from $6-$12 | Come out to the annual celebration of Czech heritage during Westfest. The festival includes food, music, attractions and rides.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 3 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Ave. | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Baylor vs. Albany Football Game | Sept. 3 | 6 p.m. | McLane Stadium | Free | Kick off Labor Day weekend with football, food and fun as the Bears play host to the University of Albany in the season opener.

Sundown Session: Tacky Prom | Sept. 3 | 9 p.m. – Midnight | Barfield Drawing Room in the SUB | Free | Students are encouraged to come out in their tackiest disco themed outfits for this event filled with free food and music. The tackiest outfits will be crowned Prom King and Queen.

Eastside Market Evenings | Sept. 4 | 4 – 8 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E Bridge St. | Free | Come out to Brotherwell to check out the Eastside Market with more than 40 vendors, music, art, food and more.

28th Annual Sorghum Festival at Homestead Heritage | Sept. 5 | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Homestead Heritage, 608 Dry Creek Rd. | Free | The Homestead Heritage community will walk visitors through the making of sorghum syrup. There will be a chance to make your own syrup, as well as other crafts.