What to Do in Waco: Aug. 26 – 28

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Godspell” | August 24 – 27 | Wednesday – Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Dr. | $20 | Experience Waco Civic Theater’s rendition of the beloved religious musical “Godspell.”

McLennan County Mud Fest 2022 | August 26 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Riesel Lions Club | $20 adults, $10 children 5 – 12 | Come out to watch drag racing and a mega truck show in the mud.

Late Night | August 26 | 8:30 – 11:30 p.m. | McLane Student Life Center, Russell Gymnasium, Fountain Mall, Moody Memorial Library and the Bill Daniel Student Center | Find out more about the many student organizations available on Baylor’s campus at this annual event.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | August 27 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Ave. | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Creation Station Saturday | August 27 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art | Join the College of Arts and Sciences for this event containing crafting, exhibits and a special performance by the Baylor Jazz Ensemble at 11 a.m.

The Edison Marketplace Vendor Fair | August 27 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Edison, 2601 Franklin Ave. | Free | This event is family-friendly and will include music, a bounce house, face painting, food, craft vendors and more.

Exhibit Closing: “Flowers, Nature’s Most Elegant Beauties” | August 27 | 5 – 9 p.m. | Susan L. Sistrunk Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Free | Celebrate the closing of this exhibition by artist Wendy Davis. Davis will be available from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Paranormal Experience at the Dr Pepper Museum | August 27 | 8 – 10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $30 | This two-hour tour unveils a different side of the museum to visitors — one that many people will never experience. Museum guides will lead visitors through forbidden parts of the museum to discuss its paranormal past and present. This experience is reserved for anyone 18 years old and up.

Local Trading Post Market | August 28 | noon – 3 p.m. | Common Grounds Waco, 1311 S Fifth St. | Free | Owner of Local Skate Rats is organizing this student market to showcase young entrepreneurs in Waco.