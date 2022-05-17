What to Do in Waco: Summer Edition!

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Oaxacan Gold Exhibit | May 10 – Aug. 13 | Tuesday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Art Center Waco, 701 S Eighth St. | Free with cost of admission | Come view this new exhibit on display at Art Center Waco. It was curated by National Geographic with contributing photographer Greg Davis.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | May 13 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Ave. | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

“The Music Man” | May 6 – 8, 13 – 15 | 7 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $20 for adults, $18 for students | This play follows con man Harold Hill as he convinces the people of River City, Iowa, to support his scam.

Waco Chalk Walk | May 14 – 15 | Saturday: Noon – 8 p.m., Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m. | 900 Austin Ave. | Free | This two-day event celebrates the creativity within the Waco community.

Stand-Up Comedy Showcase | May 21 | 8 p.m. | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | $16.50 | Dallas comedian Paul Smith will host some bright talent from Central Texas.

Main Street Market | May 21 – 22 | Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 4601 Bosque Blvd. | $6 admission | Shop at various vendors, ranging from candles to gourmet food, and vintage shops at this local market.

Unmaking a Murderer: A True Crime Event | May 27 | 7 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | Starting at $40 | True crime fans should come out to this first-of-its-kind event, where two infamous cases will be examined by attorney, author and advocate Rabia Chaudry and homicide investigator Sarah Cailean.

Paranormal Experience at the Dr Pepper Museum | May 28 | 8 – 10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $30 | This two-hour tour unveils a different side of the museum to visitors — one that many people will never experience. Museum guides will lead visitors through forbidden parts of the museum to discuss its paranormal past and present. This experience is reserved for anyone 18 years old and up.

Waco Farmers Market at Magnolia | June 1 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Magnolia Silos, 601 Webster Ave. | Free | Join the Silos in celebrating the beginning of the month with this produce, treats and local goods market.

First Friday Market | June 3 | 5 – 9 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Free | Come out to the First Friday Market, which features local artists and music.

Eastside Market | June 5 | Noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E Bridge St. | Free | Come out to Brotherwell to check out the Eastside Market with more than 40 vendors, music, art, food and more.

Sir Mix-A-Lot Concert | June 17 | 8:30 – 11:30 p.m. | The Backyard, 511 S Eighth St. | $30 – $40 | Popular American rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot will be performing at the Backyard.

Juneteenth Parade | June 18 |10 a.m. – Noon | Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave. | Free | This parade is in commemoration of the 1865 emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

Deep in the Heart Film Festival | July 21 – 24 | 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | This local film festival returns for another great year.