What to Do in Waco: May 6 – 8

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

First Friday Market | May 6 | 5 – 9 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Free | Come out to the First Friday Market which features local artists and music. This event is open to the public.

Cornucopia: An Abundance of Fellowship & Memories | May 6 | 5 – 9 p.m. | Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Free | Come out to the grand opening of this new exhibit at the Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery.

“The Music Man” | May 6 – 8, 13 – 15 | 7 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets are $20 adults, $18 students | This play follows con man Harold Hill as he convinces the people of River City, Iowa into supporting his scam.

Brazos Nights: La Engergía Norteña & David Beck’s Tejano Weekend | May 6 | 7 – 11 p.m. | Heritage Square, 300 Austin Ave. | Free | Brazos Nights return to Waco with a free concert, food trucks and more.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | May 7 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Ave. | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

The Edison Marketplace Vendor Fair | May 7 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Edison, 2601 Franklin Ave. | Free | This event is family-friendly and will include music, a bounce house, face painting, food, craft vendors and more.

Dr Pepper Museum Birthday Celebration | May 7 | 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St. | $2 admission all day | Come out and celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Dr Pepper Museum.

Feels So Good Showcase Fest | May 7 | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. | Free | This event will include live music, vendor market, live screen printing and much more.

Kite Fest | May 7 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | HOTMAC Airfield, 3400 Overflow Road | Free | Come out to witness kite flying, live music, games, bounce house, a miniature aircraft flying exhibition, prizes and more.

Paranormal Experience at the Dr Pepper Museum | May 7 | 8 – 10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St. | $30 | This two-hour tour unveils a different side of the museum to visitors, one that many people will never experience. Museum guides will lead visitors through forbidden parts of the museum to discuss its paranormal past and present. This experience is reserved for anyone 18 years old and up.