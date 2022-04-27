‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is more than bearable

By Lauren Holcomb | Reporter

Do you ever wish you could star in a movie about your own life, except in this version you are financially unstable and have to go on an unexpected million-dollar, action-packed excursion to get back on your feet? If you are Nicolas Cage, wish no further. “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” premiered in theaters Friday and it did not disappoint.

I watched the trailer before hitting the theaters, and I had no idea what I was in for. I knew it would be a comedy with some action, but connecting those dots was a little difficult. After watching the movie, it made much more sense. I will say the plot was very out there and unbelievable at times. It is one of those films where you have to let go of trying to put it into a real-life context and let yourself enjoy the ride.

Nicolas Cage plays himself, a struggling actor in massive debt. His agent sets him up with a deal to fly across the world and make an appearance at a rich man’s birthday party for $1 million, and this is where it gets abstract. The CIA happens to catch Cage deboarding his flight and turns him into a spy because they believe the rich man who flew Cage out is the main suspect for a kidnapping case. While trying to get information on Javi, the suspect, Cage becomes best friends with him. I will not spoil anything beyond that, but you can see how it gets confusing, right?

It is definitely a silly and goofy comedy. The humor is simple. I had many good laughs while watching, and it was not boring by any means, but that’s not to say it wasn’t pretty predictable as well. However, my favorite aspect of the movie was Cage playing himself in such a far-fetched scenario.

It was original and creative, and I enjoyed the ode to reality amid a completely unrealistic plot. This made it more interesting than if he had played a random character.

The bond Cage made with Javi was honestly my favorite part. Their surprise bromance carried the comedy and the plot, and I appreciate that. It was such a random but sweet relationship that was entertaining to watch unfold.

A twisty and interesting feel-good film, I do not regret watching this movie for a second. If you are looking for a new movie to catch in theaters, look no further, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” lived up to its hilarious title.