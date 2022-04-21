What to Do in Waco: April 22 – 24

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Spirit House, Ghosts & Memory” exhibit | April 22 – 23 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Art Center Waco | Free | This unique exhibit interweaves Waco’s complex history through artifacts, photographs and other materials. This is the last weekend to view this exhibit.

Lake Waco Wetlands Night Hike | April 22 | 7 – 9:30 p.m. | Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road | Free | This night adventure will lead you through the wetlands to observe and learn more about local wildlife.

“The Little Mermaid Jr.” | April 22 – 24 | 7 p.m & 2 p.m. | Jubilee Theatre | $10 | Come out and watch Mission Waco Children’s Center perform its rendition of the Disney classic.

Baylor Opera Theatre presents “Gianni Schicchi” | April 22 – 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall | Free | Come out and support the Baylor Opera Theatre’s performance that is open to the public.

Silo District 5K and Fun Run | April 23 | 8 – 11 a.m. | Magnolia Market | $25 – $45 for registration | Join Magnolia in its third annual Silo District Marathon. The race is open to everyone.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 23 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Waco Walks | April 23 | 9:30 a.m. | Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave. | Free | Come out to learn more about volunteer opportunities and the history of the Methodist Children’s Home through a guided walk of its grounds.

Party for the Planet event | April 23 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo | Free | Help celebrate Earth Day with the Cameron Park Zoo staff and vendors from throughout the community.

Earth Day at Mayborn | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum | Free | Come out and meet many people involved in protecting the earth and participate in hands-on activities.

Spring Showdown Car Show | Noon – 4 p.m. | Southern Roots Brewing Co. | $20 | This event includes crawfish, live music and a cool car show.