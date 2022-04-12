No. 17 Baylor women’s golf dominates Bruzzy Challenge

By Michael Haag | Sports Writer

A tough field and a windy Monday was no match for No. 17 Baylor women’s golf as the team seized the Bruzzy Challenge title Tuesday afternoon, shooting 21-under 843 at Waterchase Golf Club in Fort Worth. This is the Bears’ second team victory on the season, paired with the overall success at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational from October of 2021.

Baylor is two for two in the Bruzzy Challenge, winning its only other appearance in 2019. The score of 843 was ninth-best in program history, and seven eagles across the two days led the field by a margin of four. The seventh-best score of 21-under is also relative to par in program history.

Texas Christian University came in second but still ended 12 shots back of the Bears, and it took a 12-under 276 on Tuesday from the Horned Frogs to slightly trim the 15-shot lead built on Monday. Several other Big 12 teams were in the field, none ever threatening Baylor in the event.

Head coach Jay Goble loved to see the team win, but thought they could have played better in the final round, shooting 1-under 287.

“I feel really good about coming away with a win,” Goble said. “Obviously, we did not have our best stuff today, so to come back and actually still shoot under par, even when we didn’t have our A-game, is really exciting moving into the postseason.”

Fresh off playing in the Chevron Championship, fifth-year senior Gurleen Kaur was one shot short of her fifth career individual win following a 2-under 70 on the last day. A rough start turned into a valiant response, as Kaur finished the last five holes with one eagle and two birdies to pull within one shot of TCU senior Sabrina Iqbal.

The Houston native achieved her 12th career top-five finish which tied Melanie Hagewood for third-most in program history.

Now past her injury and in the rotation, fifth-year senior Addie Baggarly notched her career-best finish in the green and gold, a tie for seventh with a 54-hole total of 4-under 202. Baggarly also started sluggish, sitting at 5-over par through 13 holes. She then tapped in three birdies over the next four to finish the day 2-over 74.

A strong week for sophomore Britta Snyder landed her in the top 10, as she finished tied for ninth with a 54-hole total of 3-under 213. Snyder sat even through nine and played her final seven at 2-under par thanks in part to a couple birdies at Nos. 13 and 18.

Sophomore Rosie Belsham hovered around par, finishing tied for 14th after a 1-over 217 across the two days. The England native battled to a 6-over-par line through 15, but came up big after a birdie gave her a final round 77. The birdie separated her from being tied for 20th rather than 14th with five other golfers at 1-over.

Freshman Antonia Matte capped her week off with a strong 1-under 71 to catapult her six spots into a tie for 23rd.

Monday was junior Anika Veintemilla’s first start of the season and she recorded a career-best 72 to tie for 58th at 11-over.

Making her first start as an individual on Monday was freshman BaiMai Seema, who finished knotted at 69th following a 6-over 78 in the last round.

The Bears get a little over a week to rest before participating in the Big 12 Championship, slated for April 22 to 24 at the Golf Club at Houston Oaks. Goble has all the faith in the world in this group, especially after a strong showing like this.

“We started strong [Monday] and had seven eagles for the week, which I’ve never seen before,” Goble said. “I think we’re peaking and progressing into the postseason the way I want to see, and we’re excited to get to Houston Oaks in 10 days or so. I absolutely feel that this team can make a really deep run the rest of the year.”