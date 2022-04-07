What to Do in Waco: April 8 – 10

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Dinosaur Train”: The Traveling Exhibit Grand Opening | April 8 – 10 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | Baylor students free, $10 for adults, $8 children | This exhibit is based on the beloved TV series “Dinosaur Train.”

EXTRA-ORDINARY | April 8 & 15 | 8 – 9:30 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve | Free | Come out to experience this display of color, paintings and fun interactive art using everyday objects and materials. This exhibit is for ages 21 and older.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 9 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Rooms in Bloom | April 9 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | East Terrace House, 100 Mill St. | Free | Come out to this event filled with flowers, plants and more. There will also be a spring-themed silent auction for decorations and plants.

“Spirit House, Ghosts & Memory” exhibit | April 9 – 10 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Art Center Waco | Free | This unique exhibit interweaves Waco’s complex history through artifacts, photographs and other materials. This exhibit will be available for viewing until April 23.

Waco Iris Society Show and Sale | April 9 | 1 – 3 p.m. | La Quinta Inn & Suites — Woodway, 6003 Woodway Drive | $10 each or 3 for $25 | Attend this fun event with beautiful iris blooms on display.

UnBound’s Light Up the Dark 5K | April 9 | 5:30 – 10 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo | Registration is $20 – $40 | This family-friendly glow-in-the-dark run is dedicated to raising money and awareness for anti-human trafficking. The event will also have food trucks, music, games and more.

Bowen Music Fest 2022 | April 9 & 10 | 6 p.m. – Midnight | McLane Stadium Touchdown Alley | Tickets range from $25 – $65 | Come out to McLane Stadium for this two-day music fest with performers including Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen and Deana Carter.