Review: Common Grounds’ ‘Spring Fling’ Menu

By Lauren Holcomb | Reporter

Just in time for spring, Common Grounds has released six twists of their classic lattes, mochas and matcha. I tried every flavor so you don’t have to. This menu is available at the Common Grounds location inside the Bill Daniel Student Center, as well as the standalone shop on Eighth Street.

Ring By Spring

A returning flavor, Ring By Spring, is described as a “classic latte with almond and vanilla syrup.” The flavors seemed rather disproportional, and they did not mix together as well as I was expecting them to. If you’re into the basics, this may be the flavor for you, but overall, not a showstopper. I give it a 3/5 stars.

Almond Joy

This drink has a balance of sweetness with a bitter kick at the end. Named after the original candy, this Almond Joy does taste like the chocolate sweet. The coconut does seem a little buried underneath the almond syrup, but this drink is packed with a lot of mocha flavoring. For the Almond Joy, I give a 4/5 stars.

Clover Latte

Perfect for the St. Patrick’s Day season, the Clover Latte is said to be filled with green mint and Irish cream. The green mint definitely sticks out to me. Honestly, it tastes a lot like a liquified bottle of toothpaste. Not the best flavor, but not the worst either. If I could describe a coffee as refreshing, this would be it. I give the Clover Latte a 3.5/5 stars.

Lavender Chai Latte

If you’re going to take one piece of advice away from this, it would be to avoid this drink at all costs. It tastes like the classic grandma floral perfume as a coffee. If you’re into floral flavors, this could be a hit for you. If you’re in the mood to try something very different — and very lavender — maybe go for it? But I warned you, stay away. Lavender Chai is easily a solid 1/5 stars.

Irish Stew

This is the best of the Spring Fling menu in my opinion. A classic latte with Irish cream and Secret Sauce, this latte is the perfect spring drink. If you like the taste of coffee, it has the most coffee flavoring. Sweet and flavorful, this is a 5-star classic that should be a favorite for anyone.

Lavender Matcha

On the more sweet and fruity side, the Lavender Matcha is perfect for matcha lovers. There’s almost a tang of the classic Fruit Loop flavor at the end, which I appreciate. The lavender flavor is not as prominent, but after trying the Lavender Chai Latte, I’m glad the flavor stayed hidden in this drink. Perfect for spring, I give this a 4/5 stars.

Overall, this menu has a wide variety of choices bound to draw you in. Whatever drink you may favor, you’re sure to find a perfect spring twist to it available now.