What to Do in Waco: April 1 – 3

Main Event Grand Opening | April 1 | Noon – 2 a.m. | Main Event, 2420 Creekview Drive | Free | Come out to one of the many events that Main Event has planned throughout the weekend. The first 200 people in line will get free laser tag for a year.

First Friday Market | April 1 | 5 – 9 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve | Free | Come out to the First Friday Market which features local artists and music. This event is open to the public.

“Bright Star” | April 1 – 3 | 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre | $20 | From March 25 to April 3, the Waco Civic Theatre will be presenting showings of the musical “Bright Star.” The Tony-nominated score was written by Waco native Steve Martin.

“The Laramie Project” | April 1 | 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. | Jones Theatre | $15 | Based on the true story of Matthew Shepard, a young gay man who was beaten to death outside of Laramie, Wyo., the play focuses on the interviews of people from the town after the horrific crime.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 2 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

The Edison Marketplace Vendor Fair | April 2 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Edison | Free | This event is family friendly and will include music, a bounce house, face painting, food, craft vendors and more.

Brotherwell Fourth Anniversary and Chili Cook-Off | April 2 | Noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | Free | Join Brotherwell Brewing for its fourth chili cook-off.