What to Do in Waco: March 25 – 27

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Texas Nature Loteria | March 25 | 6 – 9 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | Free | Join Brotherwell Brewing and the Texas Land Conservancy for a fun evening of loteria. It’s a game of chance, similar to bingo, using images instead of numbers.

Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit Grand Opening | March 25 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | Baylor students free, $10 for adults, $8 children | This exhibit is based on the beloved TV series “Dinosaur Train.”

“Spirit House, Ghosts & Memory” exhibit | March 25, 26 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Art Center of Waco | Free | This unique exhibit interweaves Waco’s complex history through artifacts, photographs and other materials. This exhibit will be available for viewing until April 23.

“Bright Star” | March 25, 26 | 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. | Waco Civic Theater | $20 | From March 25 to April 3, the Waco Civic Theatre will be presenting showings of the musical “Bright Star” by Waco native Steve Martin.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 26 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Uptown Art Walk | March 26 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery | Free | Support local artists during this mini artist market with music, art and more.