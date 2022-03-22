‘Fast and Furious’ dashes to McLane Stadium

By Caleb Cheney | Guest Contributor

Delta Epsilon Psi is hosting Movie Night from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday at McLane Stadium, featuring a student-voted “Fast and Furious” movie showing, full auto show, food trucks, sneaker vendors, raffles and a live DJ.

Students will be able to decide which “Fast and Furious” movie will be played at McLane by voting online through the event’s Instagram page. This event is free to all students, faculty and staff. The movie will be played on the Jumbotron inside the stadium.

“This is going to be the event of the year,” Glenview, Ill., senior Arish Merchant, the organization’s project manager, said. “I want to see all of Baylor at this event.”

The auto show will be set in McLane Plaza and will feature supercars such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris and McLarens. The Driving Club race car will also be on display.

Sugar Land junior Ethan Martin, president of the Driving Club at Baylor, said he looks forward to working with Delta Epsilon Psi to show off Baylor’s race car. The Driving Club has a 1994 Ford Mustang that has been fully converted into a race car.

“It’s great to be able to show off the club car,” Martin said. “We all love cars and are excited to see such a large event revolving around them.”

Movie Night at McLane will also have raffle prizes totaling more than $2,000. Spectators must arrive at the event before 6:30 p.m. and follow the organization’s Instagram page to be entered into the raffle.

“We have a table where you can check in, and your name will go into a bowl,” Merchant said. “We’re giving away gift cards, AirPods, Travis Scott clothing brand items and some crazy shoes, brand new Travis Scott Jordan 1 lows.”

Heny’s Fly Chicken, Nicos’ of Texas, Pop’s Lemonade and a churro truck will also be at the event.

“For an event that already caters to many students interests, having food trucks allows all students to grab a bite to eat and further enjoy the rest of an unforgettable night at McLane,” Round Rock junior Mohan Korapala said.

At the end of the night, Delta Epsilon Psi will donate a portion of the profits from sneaker vendors to their philanthropy, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. According to Merchant, this charity was picked because of the personal relation it has to Delta Epsilon Psi.

“Our president is a Type 1 diabetic,” Merchant said. “This entire event goes back to one of our brothers, trying to help him out in the long run.”

Merchant said working to plan this event was something that started last year. He wants to continue bringing movie nights to Baylor with different themes each year. The group has been working to get sponsorships with local businesses so that they can support the Waco community. Merchant said they continue to work hard to make this event bigger that the last, even though Delta Epsilon Psi is currently a small organization.

“We only have 22 active brothers. So for 22 guys to throw an event at this scale is pretty ridiculous, but that hasn’t stopped us whatsoever,” Merchant said. “We have been working on this event since November of last year … because we don’t let our size define us.”