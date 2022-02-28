What to Do in Waco: Spring Break Edition

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

First Friday Market | March 4 | 5 – 9 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve | 712 Austin Ave. | Free | Come out to the First Friday Market which features local artists and music. This event is open to the public.

“Perspectives” exhibit | March 4 | Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery | 2120 Washington Ave | Free | This new exhibit by artist Michael Donahue will be on display until March 11.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 5 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | 500 Washington Ave, Waco, TX 76701 | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

The Edison Marketplace Vendor Fair | March 5 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Edison | 2601 Franklin Ave | Free | This event is family-friendly and will include music, a bounce house, face painting, food, craft vendors and more.

Battle on the Brazos Ax Throwing Tournament | March 5 | 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Waco Axe Company | 1526 Washington Ave | $20 – $40 per person | Waco Axe Co. hosts its first ax throwing tournament featuring all three disciplines: standard hatchet, big axe and duals.

“Spirit House, Ghosts & Memory” exhibit | March 5 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Art Center of Waco Complex | 701 S 8th St | Free | This unique exhibit interweaves Waco’s complex history through artifacts, photographs and other materials. This exhibit will be available for viewing until April 23.

Spring Break Scavenger Hunt | March 5 – 20 | Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sundays | Cameron Park Zoo | 1701 N 4th St | $20 per team | Learn about the animals at the Cameron Park Zoo through this interactive hunt.

Barbecue, Crawfish, Music and More at Sunday’s | March 5 | 2 p.m. | Sunday’s Caribbean Oasis Sports Bar & Grill | 13960 China Spring Rd | No cover fee | Sunday’s will be offering barbecue plates for lunch and a crawfish boil starting at 4 p.m. There will be a bounce house for children and live music.

First Saturday Improv Comedy Night | March 5 | 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 | Brazos Theatre | 7524 Bosque Blvd | $15.50 | Come out and watch a fully improvised show based on audience member suggestions.

Music Bingo | March 9 | 7 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | 400 E Bridge St | Free | Come out and participate in this specially curated bingo game board with fun prizes.

Spring at the Silos 2022 | March 10 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Magnolia Market | 601 Webster Ave | Free | Celebrate the beginning of spring at the Silos with artisans and vendors from across the United States.