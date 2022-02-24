What to Do in Waco : Feb. 25 – 27

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Local Author Book Faire | Feb. 25 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Fabled Bookshop & Cafe | Free | Come out to Fabled’s first local author book faire with many authors in attendance.

Baylor Theatre’s “Treasure Island” | Feb. 25, 26 & 27 | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre | $20 | Come out and watch Baylor Theatre’s production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island.”

“Having our Say” | Feb. 25, 26 & 27 | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre | $18 – $20 | Join the Waco Civic Theatre for a play that tells the story of African American history through the lens of two distinctive women who look to the past and the future.

The Union Revival concert | Feb. 25 | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Stay Classy, 723 Austin Ave., Unit 1 | The Union Revival will perform a live show at Stay Classy. Their unique storytelling, folk and rock sound with hints of Americana will make for a memorable performance.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 26 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Bead N’ Bikes Sound Off | Feb. 26 | 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Harley-Davidson of Waco, 4201 Jack Kultgen Expressway | Come enjoy Mardi Gras festivities Harley-Davidson style with crawfish, Zydeco music and more.

Discussion on Black Joy | Feb. 26 | 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | Free | Come out to conclude Black History Month with a discussion of history and a celebration of diversity on Baylor’s campus.

Skellington Curiosities Monthly Market | Feb. 27 | Noon – 4 p.m. | Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Come out to this free event that includes over 30 local vendors, artists, live music and food. This event is available for all ages.

Sunday Slow Flow | Feb. 27 | 7:30 p.m. – 8: 30 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve | Donations of $5–20 accepted | Slow things down with Cultivate 7Twelve by connecting to your inner self and letting your stress go.