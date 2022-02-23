Softball loses third straight against UT Arlington

By Joe Pratt | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor softball (6-3) lost its third straight after a dominating 12-3 rout by UT Arlington (4-6). The game ended in five innings as the Mavericks unleashed 11 runs in the second inning. The Bears responded with just three of their own, and UTA added one more in the bottom of the third on their way to an easy victory.

“There’s no excuse for our performance tonight,” Head coach Glenn Moore said. “We needed to get some work in with pitchers who haven’t thrown much. While it showed we still have to have a defense that will back them up and an offense that will cover for them. On a more positive note, we did get great effort play from our bench.”

Junior pitcher Rachel Hertenberger started at the mound, giving up five earned runs on seven hits. Hertenberger pitched onto the second, but failed to record an out during UTA’s rally. Sophomore pitchers Aliyah Binford and Maren Judisch tried to limit the damage, but allowed six more Mavericks across the plate.

While Baylor had a problematic day at the plate, junior outfielder Josie Bower’s three-run homer in the top of the third was a bright spot. Bower entered the game as a pinch hitter to score the only runs for the Bears on the day in her first home run of the season.

As soon as head coach Glenn Moore noticed the game was out of reach, he used the remaining innings as a chance for players to earn experience. Freshman such as Kaci West, Grace Powell and Emry McDonough got time in the infield while Ashlyn Wachtendorf and Caroline Rowatt subbed in the outfield.

The Bears will travel to Palm Springs, Calif. to compete in the Mary Nutter Classic. Baylor will take on Oregon State University, Loyola Marymount University, University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of San Diego over the span of this weekend. Their first contest is set for 10 p.m. CT on Friday against Oregon State.