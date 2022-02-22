Students react to MBB ticket guidelines, conflict with Sing

By Michael Haag | Sports Writer

A lot is in store this weekend, as No. 10 Baylor men’s basketball will take on No. 5 University of Kansas at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. Baylor’s All-University Sing is also slated for 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, which has caused concern among students who would like to participate in both activities.

ESPN Gameday is headed to Waco for the Baylor men’s basketball big game with Kansas. This is the second time in the last three years that Gameday has come to town, the last time being when the Bears hosted the final College Gameday of the 2019-20 for their game on Feb. 22, 2020 against Kansas.

Normally, students are able to secure their tickets for sporting events through the online portal, but on Sunday, the Office of Student Activities released protocols on how to obtain a student ticket for this weekend.

You have two options:

1. You can attend the orchestrated campout at the Ferrell Center on Friday night, with doors opening at 9 p.m. and closing at midnight. This will ensure the best seats possible and the ability to be a part of the Gameday broadcast.

2. Get a ticket at the ticket window outside the Ferrell at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, before the game. Both systems are a first come, first serve system, as space and tickets are limited.

With Sing scheduled to conflict with tipoff as well as the campout, students who take part in the Baylor tradition are essentially forced to miss out on a top-10 hoops matchup. Longview junior Jilian Gates, who is also a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, said with her being in Sing, there is no chance for her to be able to attend both.

“There’s not really an option for [you] if you’re in Sing,” Gates said. “You’re not able to get in line for a ticket, you’re kind of all out of options.”

Gates wished they would’ve done the regular electronic system to give everyone a chance for tickets, and also thought the scheduling of the events was unfortunate. Her and her group have expressed frustration with the current set up and vied for a change.

“Everyone that I’ve talked to is just really disappointed,” Gates said. “We wished that Baylor would’ve made it a little bit easier for us to go because it’s Gameday; it’s a huge thing. I remember my freshman year when Gameday came, it was super exciting and I feel like tickets were a little bit more accessible then.”

There are benefits to the campout though, as Katy junior and Sigma Phi Epsilon member Kirby Celestine reflected on how cool it was in 2019.

“I talked to Scott Drew and some of the College Gameday people,” Celestine said. “It’s a great experience, it’s definitely worth the fun.”

He also believes that student turn out will not be hit in terms of numbers, but thinks the hardcore sports fans involved in Greek life will be affected most.

“I think [student] turn out will be fine,” Celestine said. “I think it’s really unfortunate because a large portion of all of the people that I know in Greek life are really big sports fans. To see such a crowd that’s so passionate about Baylor Athletics not given the opportunity to be able to make it to the game because of Sing, it’s not that the turn out is going to be bad, it’s just maybe there will be some super fans who have been to all the sporting events they can and [now] they can’t go.”

In terms of how they can make this experience better, Celestine said he understands how hard of a situation this is to handle and said he thinks Baylor will make the best choice for both sides.

“It’s hard to move around,” Celestine said. “I know people come from all over for Sing to be able to make it for that. I know people come from all over to make it to these big basketball games. It’s really a tough cookie to crack on how to manage this type of situation. I think the university is going to do whatever gives you the best turn out for both events.”

Burlington, N.C., freshman Payton Long thought there could’ve been more adequate planning in advance of a collision like this.

“I feel like the university could have handled this situation a lot better because they do have these schedules in advance,” Long said. “It is what it is now. It could have definitely been managed better. It’s just good planning to have these events separate.”

Student Activities will continue to update their procedures throughout the week. Be sure to follow their twitter account @BaylorStuAct as well as our @BULariatSports to stay up to date on the latest information.