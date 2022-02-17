No. 1 Baylor acro & tumbling dominates in 70-point win over ETBU

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling improved to 2-0 on the season after a 70-point win over East Texas Baptist University (281.330-211.680) on Wednesday in the Ornelas Gym in Marshall.

Baylor didn’t disappoint in the compulsory event, jumping out ahead with a near perfect score of 38.90 by scoring over a 9.5 in every category – 9.55 in acro, 9.85 in pyramid, 9.90 in toss and 9.60 in tumbling.

The Bears built upon their lead, scoring 29.55 total points in acro. In the fifth element they scored a 9.90, in the sixth element a 9.85 and a 9.80 in the seventh element.

Baylor outscored ETBU by just over five points in the pyramid, 29.90-24.05, to retain their lead 98.35-79.35 going into the half. In the inversion pyramid, the Bears put up a 9.90, and did even better in the synchronized and open pyramids, scoring their first perfect scores of the season with back-to-back 10.00 heats.

In the toss event, the defending champs scored a 9.25 in the 450 Salto toss, and a 9.40 and 9.60 in the synchronized and open heats, respectively, to earn a 29.90 in the event.

The Bears didn’t let up in the tumbling event either, totaling a score of 57.400. The duo pass scored a 9.00, the trio a 9.650 and the quad a 9.30. They scored a 9.60 in the aerial pass, and neared another perfect score in the six-element pass, scoring 9.90. To finish off the event, the open pass scored a 9.95.

Baylor closed out their victory by scoring a 97.33 in the team event.

Next, the Bears return home for the Alumni Reunion meet where they host the University of Oregon at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the Ferrell Center.