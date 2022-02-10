Review: Scouting out the best cookie

By Avery Ballmann | Staff Writer

Every year, Girl Scouts appear at shopping centers, restaurants and grocery stores out of nowhere. My roommates and I don’t exactly know what else they do, but we do remember their cookies. With the unique cookie names, colorful boxes and variety of flavors, Girl Scout cookies will always be an irresistible item you can’t say no to. We compiled a list of which we think are the best Girl Scout cookies.

Coming in last place is Toast-Yay’s! This cookie was released in 2021 as the new flavor of the season.

Toast-Yay! – Seventh place

Average Rating: 1.75/5

This is a french toast-inspired cookie with one side dipped in sweet icing. While these cookies sound good on paper, they weren’t as good as we expected. The name is very odd. The only aspect that resembles “yay” is the smell of these cookies. Two of my roommates are from the Dallas/Fort Worth area and are convinced that these cookies smell like the Gaylord Texan, a hotel in Grapevine, which is notorious for its ice sculptures around Christmastime. These cookies should be candles, but they need some work. The flavor is great, but they are very sweet. These cookies are weirdly large and it is hard to eat more than one. Out of all of the cookies, we said that these aren’t the first box we’d reach for.

My roommate Kristen said, “the Toast-Yay’s! were my least favorite, but the smell was good. They reminded me of the Gaylord because around Christmastime it smells like these cookies when you’re walking to the ice sculpture show.”

Shortbread – Sixth place

Average Rating : 2.5/5

The cookies had a cute logo on the front, and seemed like only moms and children with food allergies would get it — it’s a basic choice. They’re dry and not full of flavor, so I guess you could say these cookies came up short on our list.

Peanut Butter Sandwich – Fifth place

Average Rating : 2.625/5

The presentation of these cookies was not good. They looked dry and like they would lack flavor, but they surprisingly taste like Nutter Butters. These cookies were not as sweet, but they were dry and stuck to the roof of my mouth. We agreed that this was too healthy-tasting to be considered a cookie.

Adventurefuls – Fourth place

Average Rating: 3.375/5

Adventurefuls are the new Girl Scout cookie for this season. It is brownie-inspired, with a caramel center and chocolate stripes across the top. They looked promising, but the texture was too crunchy. I was expecting a texture of a brownie, but did not get it. I argued that it’s too sweet, but my roommates said otherwise and they liked them because of the sweetness and crunch. We all agreed we wish they were softer, but overall it’s cool to see a different type of cookie on the menu.

Caramel deLites – Third place

Average Rating: 3.5/5

These cookies are commonly known as Samoas. My roommate Anna said she wished she could give them a 10. This is a controversial cookie due to the coconut flakes, but overall very good. They were soft and very sweet. They had a unique flavor, but the coconut texture threw some of us off.

Lemonades – Second place

Average Rating: 4.25/5

Their tangy, citrus flavor is a perfect balance of shortbread and lemon icing; what more could you want from a cookie? I would say that Lemonades are highly underrated and deserve their spot at second place. These cookies are huge and they smell delicious. My roommates and I like the design and texture of the cookies.

Of course, we couldn’t decide which one would reign supreme. Peanut Butter Patties and Thin Mints are common favorites and deserve every bit to be first.

Peanut Butter Patties – Tied for First

Average Rating: 4.75/5

Anna said when she was 8 years old, she participated in Girl Scouts. “When I was in Girl Scouts, Peanut Butter Patties were always my favorite,” she said. “They still hold a special place in my heart because they bring me back to the memories of when I was selling the cookies.”

These cookies are crunchy, creamy and covered in chocolate, and the peanut butter is hidden in the middle. To me, this is arguably the best cookie. It’s the perfect ratio of crunchy and creamy. They taste like Reese’s, but better.

Thin Mints – Tied for First

Average Rating: 4.75/5

Thin Mints are a staple cookie. A crunchy cookie with minty flavor and a chocolate coating makes it unique but easily liked. I usually keep them in the freezer and make milkshakes with the crushed-up cookies. They are versatile and not too sweet, a crowd favorite.

The Girl Scout cookies season runs from January through April, so there is still enough time to grab a couple of boxes. Now it’s your time to decide which cookie you think is best. There is also an option to buy cookies online through the Digital Cookie Platform if buyers find this option safe and convenient.