Latin Dance Society twirls back to campus

By Junna Miyazaki | Reporter

Baylor’s Latin Dance Society has come back to campus, with meetings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday in Russell Gym, according to the organization’s Instagram. The club had previously been shut down because of the pandemic.

The goal of the club is to “encourage student and community involvement in the Latin American culture,” according to the organization’s Connect. Quito, Ecuador, junior and Baylor Latin Dance Society president Derlin Cachago said education is another aspect of the organization.

“The goal of the club is to teach styles of Latin dances,” Cachago said. “We want to introduce a new style like tango and Latin party culture as well.”

The Latin dance styles the club teaches and demonstrates include merengue, bachata, cha-cha, salsa and more.

The club’s adviser, Dr. Jodien Matos, said the Latin Dance Society has been a place where students unite.

“The Latin Dance Society has always been a place where students can come together to learn how to dance as well as learn about Latin American culture through dance,” Matos said.

The Latin Dance Society currently has 50 followers on Instagram, and Cachago said about 50 people were interested in the club after an Instagram post that called for members.

The organization had its first meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 in Russell Gym, where over 10 people attended and Cachago taught the participants a few salsa moves.

Salsa is one of the most popular forms of social and club dances in the world, according to the Luis Arturo Dance website.

“The dance is characterized by rolling hip motion and body movement, as well as numerous fast spins and turn patterns,” the webpage reads.

Cumbia is another form of Latin dance mentioned in the club’s Instagram bio. This style originates in Columbia.

Springfield, Va., senior Isabella Arteaga said Cachago was helpful in showing her how the dance moves work.

“We learned a lot,” Arteaga said. “You had a chance to talk to people. Everyone had similar skill levels and their own styles of steps. Everyone did differently and add personal steps as they wanted to do.”

Arteaga said she hoped the club could have events in the future.

Those interested in joining the Latin Dance Society can contact Cachago on Instagram at @derlinjc17 or email her at derlin_cachago1@baylor.edu.

“You can be more expressive,” Cachago said. “It’s going to be fun.”