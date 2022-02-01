The best documentaries to watch during Black History Month

By Emma Weidmann | Staff Writer

“13th” — Netflix

This documentary explores the ramifications of the war on drugs. The campaign began in the 1970s and facilitated current disproportionate incarceration rates of Black people compared to white people. The 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in 1865, has one caveat: Servitude and slavery are allowed as punishment for a crime a person is convicted of. “13th” dives deep into the cultural implications of this which persist today, 157 years later.

“John Lewis: Good Trouble” — HBO

The issue of voter suppression garnered lots of attention during the 2020 presidential election. In “Good Trouble,” the late Georgia congressman John Lewis recounts his experience advocating for voting rights alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and reminds viewers why fulfilling the civic duty to vote remains vitally important. This documentary shows that the civil rights era is not so far in the past as people may think.

“I Am Not Your Negro” — Netflix

Acclaimed author James Baldwin tells stories of his friends Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X as he analyzes the state of the country as he saw it near the end of the 20th century. Baldwin described himself as a witness to the Black Panthers, the Nation of Islam and the philosophy of nonviolent protest. Gritty and haunting, this documentary pulls no punches. Viewers should be warned that of all the documentaries on this list, “I am Not Your Negro” is by far the most graphic. Even so, its honesty is sorely needed.

“Becoming”— Netflix

“Becoming” follows former first lady Michelle Obama as she tours the country for her autobiography of the same name. The Obamas represent a particular moment in Black history, and a turning point in the story of America. Michelle Obama is warm and welcoming in this inspiring story of womanhood and her time in the White House.

“The Summer of Soul” — Hulu

The year 1969 was one of civil unrest, marked by protesting, clashing politics and shifting culture. “The Summer of Soul” unearths footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, full of legendary performers like Stevie Wonder, B.B. King and Nina Simone. Directed by Questlove, this documentary is a celebration of the immense contributions to music that Black artists have made.

“My Name is Pauli Murray” — Amazon Prime Video

Fourteen years before Rosa Parks sat at the front of a bus, Pauli Murray was arrested for doing the same. Murray was a feminist, a preacher, a lawyer and a nonbinary person. In 1971, Murray applied to be a U.S. Supreme Court justice. As President Joe Biden currently prepares to nominate a Black woman to the court, Pauli Murray’s story is an important acknowledgement of the efforts made for equality. Their influence on women’s rights, civil rights and LGBTQ rights have been erased from the history books, but “My Name is Pauli Murray” guarantees their name will be remembered.

“Baltimore Rising”— HBO

In this documentary, activists and police in Baltimore reckon with the 2015 killing of Freddie Gray and the riots that ensued. “Baltimore Rising” holds perpetrators of police brutality accountable, while acknowledging the work several people inside the Baltimore Police Department have done in order to make their community safe. It shows that communities and activists can work with law enforcement to create better policing practice and put an end to race-based violence.