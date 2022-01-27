What to Do in Waco: Jan. 28 – 30

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Tuck Everlasting Live | Jan. 29 – 30 | 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. | $10-12 | Waco Civic Theatre | Follow the story of 11-year-old Winnie Foster and her adventure with the magical Tuck Family.

Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit Grand Opening | Jan. 29 | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | Baylor students free, $10 for adults, $8 children | This exhibit is based on the beloved TV series “Dinosaur Train.”

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Jan. 22 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

FitWell Expo 2022 | Jan. 29 | 9:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Foster 250 | Free | Come out to this free event that will feature fitness tips, door prizes, nutrition tips and more.

Fresh Start Clean-Out Sale | Jan. 29 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | MC Art Supplies | Come help MC Art Supplies clean out their store with everything on full clearance.

Lunar New Year Celebration | Jan. 29 | 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. | East Market and Goods | Free | This event includes food trucks, local vendors, sales and more.

Centennial Collage Concert | Jan. 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Hall | Free; must order tickets in advance for seating | Celebrate Baylor School of Music’s 100th anniversary with a concert that features ensembles, chamber musicians and soloists.

Sunday Slow Flow | Jan. 30 | 7:30 p.m. – 8: 30 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve | Donations of $5–20 accepted | Slow things down with Cultivate 7Twelve by connecting to your inner self and letting your stress go.