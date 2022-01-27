Technology has brought society closer with drawbacks

By Joe Pratt | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

Technology over the past centuries gradually increased power and tension among world superpowers. Mirroring military enhancements are also improvements in communication and in medicine for society, both of which have supported many people. Such medical upgrades have saved countless lives, and in a six-year span, they have most definitely helped more people than weapons have killed civilians.

The United Nations reported that from April 2014 to July 2020, around 3,300 civilians died in armed conflicts. That number makes civilians approximately 26% of all deaths in military disputes during the six-year span.

Advanced weaponry all across the globe contributes to this substantial number of deaths among innocent people. War-torn countries such as Middle Eastern nations, along with involvement from military powerhouses like Russia and the United States, have enforced their growing military arsenal on the world.

The world has become smaller as a result of communication with ease. Cell phones have connected people all over the world, helping individuals maintain contact and support globalizing industries and businesses. People can discuss worldwide issues and solve them without making any severe efforts.

However, cell phones have also led to addiction and depression among the population, especially in youth. A 2020 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center showed that around 64% of Americans say that social media has a mostly negative effect on how the United States operates. Social media can be seen as the root of massive polarization in America, causing disputes over almost every political topic. People are exposed to countless opinions of others, which trigger controversies among citizens who either have no say or don’t even know who they are arguing with.

Overseas conflicts are also contentious on social media and in politics. Over the past administrations, American citizens have seen their own leaders destroying cities and people through simple military tactics. On the same day, an American can go receive medical treatment or a vaccine while people across the world worry if their home will still be standing the next day because of technology that has the ability to easily waste any infrastructure. Just as we can call someone halfway across the world, our government can decimate medical hospitals.

Technology in the past century has provided people endless opportunities to maximize their experience on Earth — from travel to connection to ease of almost every task that once caused strain. However, it has its drawbacks that may not be strong enough to rethink our advancements. But it may lead us to question if rapid development that continues today is justified. People can ask themselves if we have enough in society at this time or if further technological progress will improve the population of the world.