Dr Pepper tradition needs more flexibility

By Sophia Berry | Guest Contributor

Nearly every Baylor student has heard of Dr Pepper Hour, but have they ever experienced it more than once or twice — or even worse … at all? Students first learn about Dr Pepper Hour during Line Camp or orientation. However, after the first month of freshman year, students may have forgotten about the event.

Dr Pepper Hour is only one hour, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; in the same location, the Bill Daniel Student Center’s Barfield Drawing Room; on the same day of the week, Tuesday. There are some students who don’t even know where the Barfield Drawing Room is. Surprisingly, Dr Pepper Hour is not that easy to attend. Many students are likely at one of the opposite corners of campus, and the trek all the way to the SUB is simply not worth it.

“I think it’s sad that I’m a senior and that I’ve never been to Dr Pepper Hour,” Arcola senior Samantha Grice said. “I really wish I could try one, but the SUB is too far from the business school.”

That’s why Dr Pepper Hour should be available at different campus locations weekly. Possible locations could include the Hankamer School of Business, the Baylor Sciences Building and the Castellaw Communications Center. This way, students of all sorts of majors can experience this event. The vehicle could come during the same hours, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the same day of the week, Tuesday, to keep the event consistent.

It’s almost like if Dr Pepper Hour had a mobile truck and trailer, then more students could finally experience this yummy tradition — oh wait, it does. Baylor has a bright gold Baylor-branded Dr Pepper Hour truck and trailer. This vehicle is used to visit Texas high school students, bringing them Dr Pepper floats and information about the opportunities at Baylor. Making use of this vehicle by bringing it closer to Baylor and across campus could be duplicated when it is not visiting schools.

Some may argue that hosting Dr Pepper Hour in the Barfield Drawing Room is a tradition we shouldn’t change. However, there would still be Dr Pepper Hour held there, so that should not be an issue. Baylor would just add a second location to receive the Dr Pepper float. I think Dr Pepper Hour is important because of the one-of-a-kind tasty treat, not because of the location where you consume it.

Also, it is not like Baylor has never tweaked the tradition. In 1997, Baylor completely changed the name of the event from “Coke Hour” to “Dr Pepper Hour.” Adding secondary locations would just be another minor alteration to the event.

Baylor’s Dr Pepper Hour has been around since 1953 and is one of Baylor’s oldest traditions. If a student wants the full Baylor experience, then I think it’s crucial for them to have the opportunity to experience Dr Pepper Hour.

If you haven’t had your Dr Pepper float fix or agree more students should experience this event, send an email to Baylor Student Activities. In the email, simply request a Dr Pepper Hour truck and trailer be parked around campus from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.