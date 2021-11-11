Stop disrespecting sports journalists

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

Sports journalists in general get a bad rep, especially in today’s climate where sport networks are full of TV personalities yelling at each other and debating topics concerning some of the top athletes in the world. As an aspiring sports journalist myself — and the current sports editor of The Baylor Lariat — I feel like this needs to be said: Sports journalists matter and are just as important as what society considers the “real journalists” who cover news stories. We’re not all out there disrespecting athletes like Gordon Ramsay critiquing a dish or making absurd claims that nobody else would agree with just for views.

One common misconception about sports journalists is that they’re just failed athletes who turned to journalism once they realized their dreams of playing professionally wouldn’t become a reality. However, that’s far from the case. Yes, I played sports growing up and in high school, and most people who cover sports did as well. But I didn’t become a journalist because I couldn’t make it to the NBA and want to criticize the people who did make it that far out of spite or bitterness. I became a sports journalist because I have a passion for writing and telling stories, just like every other reporter and journalist in media; I just have a specialized niche that I’m fond of.

While sports journalists may not cover things like policy changes and crimes that directly affect your community or country, they do cover things that are more serious than just the recap of a game. They can tackle things as serious as mental illness and chronic traumatic encephalopathy — otherwise known as CTE — which are problems that many athletes face. Sometimes they even cover things as massive as the Donald Sterling situation that resulted in the former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers being forced to sell the team.

At the end of the day, sports are something that unites people. Sports journalists are that bridge that connects athletes with their fans to give them the inside scoop on breaking news and to help them learn about players off the court. For example, in the NBA, if you want to know what’s going on, you turn to Adrian Wojnarowski, and if you want a deep dive into a player’s life, you look toward Chris Haynes. The same goes for every other sport, like the NFL with Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.

So while you may not like every sports take you see or agree with some of the opinions of us sports writers, don’t slam us and call us “fake journalists.” We put in equal time and effort and are just as passionate about what we do as all the other reporters and journalists you see on your local news stations and newspapers — we just have a specialization.