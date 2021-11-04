What to Do in Waco: Nov. 5 – 7

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Friends of the Library Book Sale | Nov. 4 – 7 | Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday: Noon – 8 p.m. | BASE at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | $10 admission Thursday, Free Friday – Sunday | The book sale will conclude on Sunday with a moonlight madness sale, where you can bring your own bag and fill it up for $10. Proceeds from this book sale will benefit the Waco-McLennan County Library.

Waco Tattoo Expo | Nov. 5 – 7 | Friday: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | 113 S. University Parks Drive | $20 entry fee | This is the first Waco Tattoo Expo hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show. There will be over 50 award-winning tattoo artists that will be doing live tattooing.

First Friday Yoga | Nov. 5 | 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | $10 at the door | Celebrate the beginning of the month with Cultivate 7Twelve with yoga, free drinks and art.

Vintage Swap Meet | Nov. 5 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | Free entry | Eastside Market and Brotherwell Brewing partner to host this Swap Meet that is open for anyone to participate.

Shane & Shane concert | Nov. 5 | 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. | Harris Creek Baptist Church, 401 Stageline Drive | $25 donation, with proceeds benefiting Shepherd’s Heart mobile food pantry | The contemporary worship music duo Shane & Shane will perform at Harris Creek Baptist Church for a fundraiser for Shepherd’s Heart.

It Starts With Me: Self Care for the Busy Woman Conference | Nov. 6 | 9 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m. | Barfield Drawing Room in the Student Union Building | Free admission | This conference will cover topics such as self-care, nutrition, fitness, balance and grit. To pre-register or for any questions, email Van Davis, assistant director of Baylor Fitwell.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market 10th Anniversary | Nov. 6 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Come out to celebrate 10 years of the Waco Downtown Farmers Market. There will be live music, an expanded market with handmade items and more.

Waco Heart Walk | Nov. 6 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 2601 N. University Parks Drive | Register here | Join the American Heart Association and Ascension Providence Hospital in participating in the Waco Heart Walk to honor survivors, raise money and bring the community together. This event is open to the public.

Brazos Market | Nov. 7 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Free entry | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Unit Q | Shop at the local Brazos Theatre with its unique vendors and snacks in the concession stand.