You should give Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas a chance

By Lauren Combs | Reporter

Don’t you just love Halloween? And by Halloween, I mean Christmas.

It’s that time of year again. On Oct. 22, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, in which Hallmark Christmas movies air every day and premieres of new movies happen, started.

It’s finally time to break out your “This is my Hallmark movie watching shirt” shirt from Etsy, matching pajama pants, matching mug, candles and cozy blanket. It’s simply the most wonderful time of year for Hallmark movie fanatics — you know who you are.

However, amid the cheer, there are those who, to their core, hate Hallmark movies — the Grinches, Mr. Potters and Scrooges of this world. Among these people, the same argument persists: Hallmark movies are boring, predictable, repetitive and cliche.

And you know what? I think that’s an easy, glass half-empty perspective. So before you claim to be too busy “wallowing in self-pity, staring into the abyss or wrestling with self-loathing” to watch a Hallmark movie, consider these five reasons you should try to like them.

1. They achieve the purpose of filmmaking.

Bold statement, I know. However, in the classes I’ve taken as a film minor, I’ve learned that the purpose of filmmaking is to create an emotional attachment in the viewer that makes them feel a part of the story. Every detail of a film is decided for that purpose — color, lighting, set design, props, costumes and scripts. Although I can’t speak for the intentions of the directors at Hallmark, I can say they do this well. Despite similar storylines, the elements in the movies are relatable and hold captivating emotions to suck viewers in.

I know many fathers can’t deny this, as they stand watching the TV, not wanting to commit by sitting on the couch but also not able to take their eyes off the screen. Before they know it, the next movie is starting, and there’s a new leg cramp.

2. There is something for everyone.

I think it’s actually incredible how many movies Hallmark can create with the same storyline. Because of this, a plethora of different characters, jobs, hobbies, goals and backgrounds is highlighted. For example, as a future journalist and history nerd, one of my favorites is “USS Christmas” — the story of a journalist who uncovers an old love story aboard a Navy ship. No matter what it is you are interested in, there is probably a Hallmark movie along those lines.

3. They are pure, not over-sexualized.

In our generation, it is difficult to find TV shows and movies that don’t have a steamy make-out session or a sex scene. For young children, old grandparents and even high school and college students, watching this can be awkward and inappropriate. It’s comforting to know you can throw on a Hallmark movie at all of your holiday gatherings and no one will see too much. Sometimes, in a world full of sexualized content, it’s nice to just watch a wholesome romance.

4. They encourage community and nostalgia.

I would say that the purpose of watching a movie is to experience community. The repetition of Hallmark movies does an excellent job of encouraging this because, frankly, you don’t need to pay attention to the movie to know what happens at the end. More often than not, you gather with people you love and occasionally pay attention but mostly reminisce about cherished Christmas memories and get in the holiday spirit.

5. They are fun to make fun of.

If all my efforts have failed, and you’re still a Hallmark movie hater, you can at least agree that they are fun to make fun of, which is still something to be joyful about. My favorite way to make fun of them (yes, even though I love them, I do it too) is playing Hallmark bingo. Some squares include Candace Cameron Bure, falling off a ladder, a single dad and a Scrooge-turned-Christmas-lover.