What to Do in Waco: Halloweekend Edition!

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Silobration 2021 | Oct. 28 – 30 | Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave. | Free | Come out to the Silos for its annual homecoming celebration filled with music, a Ferris wheel and many vendors.

Halloween Late Skate | Oct. 29 | 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Skate Waco Bellmead, 500 N Loop 340 | Tickets are $20 | This annual event will include a costume contest, snacks, drinks and a giant candy scramble.

Freight Halloween Party | Oct. 29 – Oct. 30 | 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Freight Bar, 1613 James Ave. | Free | This Halloween party includes a dog costume contest, raffles, the Heart of Texas Dog House food truck and specialty Halloween drinks.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 9 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Ave. | Free | An assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Halloween Scavenger Hunt | Oct. 30 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. | $20 per team to play | Come out and learn about the spookier side of the zoo. Proceeds will benefit the education department’s new education building.

Uptown Art Walk | Oct. 30 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Free | Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Support local artists during this mini artist market with music, art and more.

Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival | Oct. 31 | 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Bridge Church, 3109 Harrison St. | Free | There will be lots of candy, games, prizes, drawings and a movie in an outdoor theater.

Oddities and Curiosities Market | Oct. 31 | Noon – 4 p.m. | Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Come out to this free event that includes over 30 local vendors, artists, live music and food. This event is available for all ages.

I WANT MY MUMMY! | Oct. 31 | 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets are $5 | Come out and support the Waco youth theatre during this showing of a student-directed Halloween musical.