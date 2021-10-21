What to Do in Waco: Oct. 22 – 24

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Find Your Waco Life Fair | Oct. 22 | 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Freedom Fountain, which is adjacent to the Waco Convention Center | Free | This job fair is open to the public and encourages job seekers to attend to discover what Wacoans love about living here.

Croctoberfest | Oct. 22 | 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | Free entry | Join Brotherwell Brewing and Cameron Park Zoo for this family-friendly event that will benefit crocodile conservation. There will be a silent auction, Di Campli’s food truck and more.

Rocky Horror Picture Show | Oct. 22 | 10 p.m. – Midnight | Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd. Unit Q | Tickets are $16.50 | Join the Brazos Theatre and Waco Warp in celebrating its six-year anniversary, with a shadow casting of the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Pumpkin Patch at Sancho Rancho | Every weekend in October | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 981 Coyote Run | $10 per car | This family-friendly event will include food trucks, games, a petting zoo, hayrides and more.

Makers and Creatives Market | Oct. 23 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Rogue Media Studios, 715 Washington Ave. | Free entry | Over 20 vendors will be in attendance during this downtown market.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 23 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Ave. | Free | An assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Haunted Art Walk | Oct. 23 | 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. | Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Come out to this event that includes an artist market, pumpkin and costume contests, scavenger hunt and late-night trick-or-treating.

Dogtoberfest | Oct. 23 | Noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | Free entry | This street party will have food, live music, dog-friendly photo opportunities, puppy splash pad and more.

Oddities and Curiosities Market | Oct. 24 | Noon – 4 p.m. | Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Come out to this free event that includes over 30 local vendors, artists, live music and food. This event is available for all ages.

Fall Festival | Oct. 24 | 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road | Free | Enjoy food and fun at the Crestview Church of Christ for its annual family-friendly outdoor fall festival. The trunk or treat will be from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.