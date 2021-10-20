5 best movies to watch this Halloween season

By Briana Garcia | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

With Halloween around the corner, it’s only fitting to talk about some of my favorite Halloween movies. Some are scary and others are funny, but they’re all spooky and fantastic for the Halloween season.

1. “Coraline”

“Coraline” is the No. 1 movie to watch in the Halloween season and is one of my favorite movies. I love how it is a little creepy but is so fun to watch. Each character is fascinating to look at, and the animation of the setting is captivating — not to mention the plot is mysterious and makes you want to know more. The movie truly gives me a sense that Halloween is coming, and it gets me in the holiday spirit.

Who would ever think a children’s movie could be so dark and twisted but have a feeling of comfort? To me, those dark and twisted words are comforting and the reason why I love Halloween. From scary Halloween costumes to delicious candy and cold nights, “Coraline” demonstrates those themes brilliantly.

2. “Hocus Pocus”

“Hocus Pocus” is a classic and ranked No. 2 for me. This movie should be on everyone’s annual Halloween traditions list. “Hocus Pocus” hits a sweet spot for not only children but also adults. With the storyline surrounding witches, it’s not scary but has very recognizable costumes. So many people enjoy dressing up as witches, and this movie can drive people to dress up and love Halloween even more.

According to a ScreenRant article, “Hocus Pocus” leads every must-watch Halloween movie list, and even though it was underrated in 1993 when it was released, the film has magically become one of Disney’s most popular movies.

3. “It”

Now, of course, I need to add a horror film to this list, and my third Halloween movie to watch is “It” — specifically the 2017 reboot. The film is based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel centered around a clown and seven outcasts. The clown can shapeshift into evil things, specifically things that the seven outcasts fear. The visuals are outstanding, and I genuinely get scared numerous times throughout the movie, which keeps me on my toes.

Eddie Kaspbrak, one of the characters, is played by Jack Dylan Grazer and is the reason why this is No. 3 on my list. While the movie was scary and had a lot of twists and turns, Eddie always seems to make me laugh, and I love his character more and more throughout the film. If you’ve seen the film, you know what I’m talking about.

4. “Edward Scissorhands”

Coming in at No. 4 is “Edward Scissorhands.” A 1990 film directed by the one and only Tim Burton is an all-around great movie that adds a sense of oddness and sympathy, primarily for Edward, who is played by Johnny Depp.

I watched this movie when I was about 10 years old. At first, I was freaked out by Edward because he looked human enough, but the one thing missing was that he had scissors for hands. He looked scary on the outside, but he just wanted to feel loved and comforted on the inside. Throughout the movie, Edward goes through trials, but in the end, the film is beautifully done and ends sort of like a fairytale.

5. “Beetlejuice”

“Beetlejuice” is the fifth best Halloween movie to watch. Out of my top five list, this movie is the funniest and most bizarre, primarily because of the main character, Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton. The film is based on a recently deceased couple haunted by a strange and immature ghost, known as Beetlejuice. The wittiness and humor throughout the movie keeps you entertained, and the peculiar visuals and characters make you question what in the world these people were thinking when creating this movie.

“Beetlejuice” is a perfect movie for Halloween if you want to have a good laugh but also be scared from time to time. Did I also mention that this is another Tim Burton film? Anything with Burton directing is going to be a good movie for the Halloween season.

Whether it’s witches, ghosts or haunted houses, the Halloween season is full of iconic movies that everyone should take a moment to enjoy before the holiday passes.