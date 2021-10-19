Diversity, equity and inclusion course hits key marks

By Camille Cox | Staff Writer

Filled with biblical references and scientific data for the need of discussion, the course offers an interactive method to familiarize oneself with important issues, such as unconscious bias and microaggressions. Throughout the course, students listen to faculty and staff speak on the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion and why Baylor cares to do better.

For those who disagree with the DEI course and argue that it is patronizing or wrong for Baylor to require it, I want to first state that we chose to go to a private university that can make such requirements. Just as we had to take an alcohol awareness course as freshmen, a DEI course is well within the rights of Baylor to require if the administration feels it would benefit students, promote a positive school culture or educate students on foundational information. Similarly, we were required to take religion courses as undergraduates. Baylor can choose what it wants us to take for the betterment of the university. Additionally, if one feels put down by this course, perhaps think about why. Why feel threatened or limited by a course that can only foster and help understanding? Diversity, equity and inclusion are topics that must be discussed.

From a Christian standpoint, DEI is entirely a part of God’s message to his people. This course was not written by people who “passionately despise the sound doctrine of our Lord.” In fact, it is entirely the opposite. DEI awareness and knowledge allows us to work to be better Christians. What is more Christlike than loving others and acknowledging the need to uplift those who have been excluded and oppressed? Regardless of whether you believe in systemic oppression and exclusion, God would call his believers to listen to those who feel that way and embrace it. Galatians 3:26-28 says, “So in Christ Jesus you are all children of God through faith.” God calls us to recognize others and fight for one another as one body of Christ. It’s wrong to discredit our differences, and we must, as a society, work to include and uplift every person in this world. It is not Christlike to discredit one’s feelings and assume that we are not at times prejudiced. By stating that you are not prejudiced and that you see no need for Baylor to force a course on you when you have never behaved that way, is exactly why Baylor students need this course. It is not controversial to say that prejudices exist. They exist against gender, race, sexuality, disability, etc. They are entirely, 100% scientifically real. How can it hurt to promote a general awareness of the need for inclusion and cause all students to consider our common goals for equality?

Whitworth University, a Christian university in Washington state, explained its rationale for including a DEI course for its students. It explains that “The sovereign love of the spirit of God frees us to confess our complicity in structures of injustice and oppression, to become generous conversation partners, to welcome and learn from those who are different from us and to take comfort in the knowledge that we love because God first loved us.”

When you go to take the DEI course on Canvas, be sure to stop and think beforehand. While yes, it is required, there is a deeper meaning and a chance to grow and learn. It is not OK for any Baylor University student to feel excluded based on an inherent part of their being. It is our job as Christ followers and as privileged, educated people to learn, grow and work harder to let go of our unconscious bias and to think deeper about others. In fact, Paul writes on the Christian experience in Philippians 2:4, saying, “each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interest of others,” and that is what DEI is all about.