College students wouldn’t last in ‘Squid Game’

By Joe Pratt | LTVN Anchor/Reporter

*Spoiler alert*

The new Korean Netflix series, “Squid Game,” is a massive hit in the United States. The show, originally released on Sept. 17, has rapidly spread across America, and it seems as though most people either are in the process of binging it or have already completed the nine-episode season.

Many of us are attracted to the suspense it brings by reintroducing some rudimentary childhood games to a group of 456 adults — and one older person — with far more dire consequences. Failing at these challenges brings a competitor to their ultimate elimination, forcing them to miss out on the growing cash prize.

After watching with friends and discussing different theories, some of us may possess some brash opinions on whether we could win the games or not. Assuming game invites were extended to college-aged students, the truth is, none of us could claim victory.

Most of us would enter the first game completely unaware of which game follows — exactly how the players and viewers participated. Hearing that the competition is the simple game of red light, green light would make our nerves settle. Some people may even find joy in the children’s game, reminding us of our early days in the schoolyard. But during this reminiscence, the strange doll omits, “red light,” and one of us would flinch, maybe even stumble and end up eliminated.

Just as we saw in the show, panic would overcome us as we tried to escape elimination, causing everyone to rush toward the doors and leading to further eliminations left and right. It almost seems surreal; what we thought was just a simple game on its surface turns into a horror scene — an event no class or football game could prepare us for.

If any of us understands the true rules of the game quickly enough, some people may cross the line, living another day.

By this time, every single competitor, still processing what they just experienced, is extremely tense — a feeling similar to that moment after you submit a final project that’s worth half your grade. The stress over the next game is unmatched, which only minimizes one’s personal performance.

Even though we undergo stress when submitting assignments on time or cramming for tests that we eventually earn high scores on, this does not match the pressure on these players, and very few of us have a chance in advancing.

However, when the players gaze up at the large piggy bank filling up with thousands of bills, a fire lights up in their eyes and a new motivation is found within them. No amount of money could activate one of us to stay composed and move on in the games. Most of us are already gone since we rushed to the doors with all of the others.

However, the second game would guarantee all of our elimination, regardless of which shape we choose.

The minuscule shot of any students to make it any further relies on an insurmountable amount of luck. But you don’t stand a chance against the grown men challengers in tug of war, unless you have an older expert on your side. A person of your age lacks the strength and experience to defeat the other teams.

The final games should not even have to be mentioned since we would all be eliminated by that point. The difficulty would grow far too much, and the odds of a victory are slim to none for us.

So next time you’re watching “Squid Game” — and hopefully the show is renewed for another season — tone your arrogance down a bit and simply enjoy the revulsion.