Pinewood’s first Oktoberfest features pumpkin patch, fall-themed treats

By Emily Cousins | Staff Writer

Pinewood Coffee Bar hosted its first Oktoberfest on Saturday with vintage vendors, pumpkin carvings and fall-themed food and drinks.

Pinewood employee Laura Lee Washington said she planned the event so attendees could celebrate the fall season.

“We are celebrating October with our Oktoberfest, so it’s a mix of … pumpkin patch, vintage vendors, just a bunch of fun community,” Washington said. “We decided to do it just to … have something fun, kind of post COVID-19 that’s a bit more outside and just a relaxed environment, an opportunity to get together.”

Washington said people could choose a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch to carve.

“[In] the pumpkin patch, we got these pumpkins from a local pumpkin farm out of Lubbock, so it’s just nice having something that’s from Texas,” Washington said. “I don’t know what it is about a pumpkin patch that just feels really nostalgic, … there’s just nothing better than when Texas starts to cool down.”

Washington said people get to take souvenir mugs home after getting the Oktoberfest special.

“So we have those souvenir pints and then we have a girl who’s coming who brought like a bunch of vegan baked goods, not necessarily new drinks in the coffee shop, but just more of a pub situation,” Washington said.

Fall-themed vegan baked goods were brought by Grace Guilliams. Guilliams said this was the first time she had sold her pastries.

Guilliams said people seemed to enjoy her baked goods, and the apple cider donuts were the most popular.

McLennan Community College student Mary-Catherine Miller said she was having a great time at Oktoberfest, particularly carving her pumpkin. Miller said she hopes Pinewood makes the Oktoberfest event a tradition.

“It’s been really nice, you know, it’s a lot of fun,” Miller said. “There’s some baked goods, vintage clothes and then you can just get tea and … whatnot at Pinewood.”