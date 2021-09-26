Baylor stays undefeated in conference play, upsetting No. 8 TCU 2-1

By Michael Haag | Sports Writer

Baylor soccer (6-2-3, 2-0-0) shocked Texas Christian University (8-2-0, 1-1-0) with a 2-1 victory on Sunday. No. 8 ranked TCU had one loss on the season going into this game, but Baylor got out to a 2-0 lead and held on for the win. Baylor’s two goals were the most TCU has allowed all season. This gives Baylor back-to-back wins over two of the top three preseason favorites in the Big 12 and their first win against a ranked opponent since No. 5 Kansas on Oct. 9, 2020.

In the 13th minute, senior forward Taylor Moon put Baylor on the board first, as her shot ricocheted off a TCU defender into the back right of the goal. Junior midfielder Maddie Algya pushed the tempo, setting up Moon with a lead pass near the middle of the box. Moon has three goals on the season, and has scored in two straight games.

Despite Baylor being outshot 10-5 in the first half, and committing eight more fouls than TCU, the Bears remained up 1-0 going into halftime.

The Bears started the second half strong, as it only took five minutes for Baylor to add to their lead. On a corner kick for Baylor, Moon took a shot towards the goal that was off target. The ball landed near junior forward Elizabeth Kooiman, who shot one off of with her left leg into the top right corner of the goal to make it 2-0. It was Kooiman’s second goal on the season, as her hopes of “opening the floodgates” seem to be coming to fruition.

Graduate student goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt and the backline kept TCU scoreless, until a penalty kick in the 83rd minute made the score 2-1. TCU’s junior forward Grace Collins had the penalty kick opportunity due to a hand ball from Baylor in the box, and shot one past Wandt, cutting the lead to 2-1. The Bears were able to hold on, withstanding several shots from TCU. Wandt finished the game with a season high seven saves and her 50th career win, moving her into sole position of No. 1 on Baylor’s all-time list.

Head coach Paul Jobson was proud of the team’s execution and performance on the road to start conference play.

“To go on the road and get two wins in conference play is a testament to the team we are becoming,” Jobson said. “I thought we executed our game plan really well and capitalized on the chances we had. Great start [to] the Big 12 play.”

The Bears return at 7 p.m. Thursday to Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field to play Texas Tech University (9-1-1, 2-0-0). Baylor is 13-6-4 against Texas Tech, dating back to 1999.