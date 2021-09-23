What to Do in Waco: Family Weekend Edition, Sept. 24 – 26

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

*Special On-Campus Family Weekend Events*

FRIDAY

Macrame Coasters Workshop | Sept. 24 | 2–4 p.m. | Stay Classy Waco, 723 Austin Ave. | $45 for tickets | Stay Classy in collaboration with Moon Mountain Macrame is throwing this event to make your own macrame coasters. Included in the ticket price is two hours of instruction, small bites, materials, mimosas and more.

*Welcome Hour* | Sept. 24 | 3–4 p.m. | Barfield Drawing Room in the Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB)

*Traditions Scavenger Hunt* | Sept. 24 | 3–4 p.m. | Starts in the Barfield Drawing Room in the Bill Daniel Student Center.

*Up Close with Lady and Joy* | Sept. 24 | 3–4 p.m. | Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat

*Family Faculty Reception* | Sept. 24 | 4–5:30 p.m. | Baylor Club at McLane Stadium

*Taste of Waco* | Sept. 24 | 5–9 p.m. | Fountain Mall

The Union Revival concert | Sept. 24 | 6–10 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | $12 in advance, $15 at the door | Join Brotherwell Brewing in kicking off its Oktoberfest with live music from The Union Revival.

*After Dark* | Sept. 24 | 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. | Waco Hall

*Vertical Family Worship* | Sept. 24 | 9–10 p.m. | SUB Bowl

Seventh Street Plaza’s ’90s hip-hop night | Sept. 24 | 7–10 p.m. | 700 Austin Ave. | Free entry | Take a blast into the past during this ’90s hip-hop dance party with a DJ, food, giveaways and more.

“In the Heights!” viewing at Waco Civic Theatre | Sept. 24 | 7:30–9:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre | Free | Come out to the Waco Civic Theatre for its showing of “In The Heights!” for Hispanic Heritage Month.

SATURDAY

Uptown Art Walk | Sept. 25 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Free | Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Support local artists during this mini artist market with music, art and more.

Waco’s Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 25 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Ave. | Free | An assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

*Family Tailgate* | Sept. 25 | 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Student Tailgate area at McLane Stadium

*Baylor vs Iowa State football game* |Sept. 25 | 2:30 p.m. | McLane Stadium

Magnolia Summer Concert Series: The Lone Bellow | Sept. 25 | 6:45–8:45 p.m. | Magnolia Market | Tickets are $30 | This event will include live music, coffee, food trucks and more.

Out of the Darkness walk | Sept. 25 | 7:30–9 p.m. | Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. | The event is free, but you must register here | Walk in solidarity with survivors of suicide loss as they provide community, connection, healing and hope.

’80s Themed Prom at Rogue Studios | Sept. 25 | 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. | Rogue Media Studios | Tickets are $25 | Attend this “Night to Remember” at Rogue Media High. This prom event is 18+ and the theme is Under the Sea. Come dressed in your best to be entered into a contest. There will be refreshments provided.

*Union Board Sundown Sessions: Family Feud — Game Night edition* | Sept. 25 | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | Barfield Drawing Room in the Bill Daniel Student Center

SUNDAY

Oddities and Curiosities Market | Sept. 26 | Noon – 4 p.m. | Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Come out to this free event that includes over 30 local vendors, artists, live music and food. This event is available for all ages.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration | Sept. 26 | 1– 5 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | Free | Join the Waco community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through this hands-on event, which is family friendly. The event will kick off the Mayborn’s opening of its new Hispanic Heritage exhibit with Ines Alvidres. There will also be an ofrenda display, where you can honor a loved one that has passed.

Latin-American Heritage Parade | Sept. 26 | 2 p.m. | Floyd Casey Stadium grounds | Free | This parade is hosted by the Waco Hispanic Museum.

Colony House concert at Common Grounds | Sept. 26 | 7 –11 p.m. | Common Grounds | Tickets range from $25 – $30 | Colony House performs on the iconic Common Grounds backyard stage for their “The Back Before You Know It” tour with special guest Fleurie.