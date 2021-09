This week on Lariat TV News we take a look at what Baylor is doing to honor 9/11 on its 20th anniversary.

We’ll also show you where you can donate for hurricane Ida, and speak with student groups about Texas’ new abortion ban.

In sports, we preview Baylor’s upcoming home game, and discuss the reformation of the Big 12.

In sports, we preview Baylor's upcoming home game, and discuss the reformation of the Big 12.