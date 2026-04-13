Bringing faith to business: Baylor senior finds purpose through mission work

By Mia Martinez | Reporter

A mission trip to Guatemala gave Westchester, N.Y., senior Deborah Varghese a purpose in life: to support a small bakery not only with business advice but also by sharing her faith, drawing on scripture to guide her future.

Varghese spent the last four years at Baylor discovering how faith and business can intersect. Studying business management and consulting, alongside minors in leadership studies and religion, she emphasized how her journey at Baylor has shaped her academic experience and her personal faith, whether through mission trips or Baylor faculty.

Varghese’s journey at Baylor started in biology — not business — but she said she found her interests leading her in a different direction.

“I wanted to step into business and get into that realm in healthcare,” Varghese said. “Consulting allows me to have exposure to many sectors like technology, healthcare and economics.”

Varghese also said her faith, wherever she went, was her identity. As a pastor’s daughter, Varghese said theology and ministry were always important to her.

“It’s been at the center of my heart to put the Lord in everything that I do and to steward everything he’s given me for his glory,” Varghese said.

Varghese also highlighted several mission trips she took with other organizations. When she went to Guatemala with Baylor, her calling became clearer. Previous missions focused on outreach to communities and sharing the gospel, which allowed her to apply her consulting skills to her faith.

Varghese worked closely with a local bakery owner who struggled with pricing decisions on her mission trip in Guatemala. Varghese said she turned to prayer because she wanted to offer practical and spiritual advice.

“I was asking the Lord how I could bring his word into this,” Varghese said.

Varghese recalled finding herself reading a passage from Genesis 41, which tells the story of Joseph interpreting Pharaoh’s dream about years of abundance followed by years of famine. Varghese connected this biblical story to a business concept often referred to as the “rainy day principle,” the process of preparing for economic downturns during times of success.

“I was able to bring that to her in a way that made everything click,” Varghese said. “She already knew the story, and connecting it to her business helped her understand it in a new way.”

This became a turning point for Varghese in learning what she wanted to do in life.

“It was a full-circle moment,” Varghese said. “I realized this is what I’m meant to do — intersect business and faith and bring value into people’s lives.”

Varghese said the Baylor faculty reinforces the connection between faith and professional development.

“They truly care,” Varghese said. “They pray over our classes, our exams and even take time outside of class to check in on us. They show that faith doesn’t stop at your job — it goes beyond that.”

In the days leading up to graduation, Varghese has reflected on her Baylor experience and how she hopes to carry those lessons into her future career. After graduation, she plans to work in consulting and business analytics while continuing mission work.

“I want to bring business and faith into everything I do, not by forcing anything, but by showing love and building relationships,” Varghese said.

Verghese also offered advice to students navigating similar paths.

“Pray and ask God what he wants you to do,” Varghese said. “It’s not about having the biggest impact; it’s about being obedient in the moment.”

Faculty members who have seen Varghese’s growth said that a sense of purpose is evident in the way she leads and serves others.

Dr. Matthew Douglas, associate professor in Baylor’s Department of Management and assistant director for the Center for Christian Leadership and Ethics, emphasized her impact, especially during her recent mission trip to Guatemala.

“These trips can be very ambiguous, and it would be easy to step back,” Douglas said. “But that was not Deb. She stepped forward and really brought the love of the Lord and encouragement to the people we were working with.”

Douglas said she demonstrated both strong business insight and a deep commitment to her faith, often taking initiative in moments that required leadership.

“She just really seemed to be in her element,” Douglas said. “She engaged not only on the business side, but also took opportunities to serve and connect with people in meaningful ways.”