7 Brew draws crowd for Waco opening

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

A new 7 Brew location opened in Waco on Monday, drawing steady crowds as customers checked out the new stand. Located on 1540 N. Valley Mills Drive, the new location offers the familiar drive-thru service and customizable menu items that fans know and love.

Cars were wrapped around the parking lot throughout the day as customers came out to support the new location.

The location will host a swag day on Saturday, where customers who purchase a large drink will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last, beginning at 5:30 a.m., to celebrate the opening.

Jaylen Harris, a new stand opener for 7 Brew, said his job involves traveling across the region to help open new locations and train employees.

“We run fun events, work with construction, we get the stand open and then we’re in charge of training the baristas how to operate a stand,” Harris said.

Harris elaborated that opening day has reflected strong support from the Waco community.

“The community has shown us so much support on day one, and our baristas are super excited to be here,” Harris said. “We are ready to serve this community for sure.”

Getting to opening day took months of preparation, including construction delays and several events leading up to launch. One of those included a soft opening that raised over $11,500 for Meals on Wheels.

The team also held friends-and-family and community preview events before officially opening.

“It was a lot of preparation, a lot of training, a lot of long time spent in the stand getting everything prepared for the community,” Harris said.

He mentioned the location had been in the works for quite some time.

“We find these locations really early,” Harris said. “I want to say this location has been trying to make it for a year or two.”

He also said the store’s location made sense for traffic and visibility.

“We’re in a very busy street, especially being next to Target,” Harris said. “We made it a really convenient spot.”

He also added that the focus at 7 Brew is not just coffee, but customer interaction.

“We always say we sell an experience, not coffee,” Harris said. “Our experience is that we always want to make a customer laugh or give them a compliment.”

Additionally, he emphasized company culture and training.

“Our biggest thing is to cultivate kindness day in and day out,” Harris said. “No matter what time you come, positivity will be spread.”

Barista Khylie Alcala said opening day has been both busy and exciting, especially with training happening at the same time.

“Opening day has been really fun,” Alcala said. “All of us have been bringing our best game, and I think a lot of the people have brought their kindness. They’re being very patient with us, because we are trainees. People have brought good vibes and kindness to all of us. It’s just been pretty good.”

Alcala said she first experienced 7 Brew as a customer before deciding to work there.

“I initially had gone to a stand; they were always bringing their energy,” Alcala said. “It influenced me when they were going to start opening here, to work here and pass that on.”

She said the energy among staff has been strong, especially among trainers helping new employees adjust.

“The trainers are amazing,” Alcala said. “They’re very patient, they’re very kind, they’re consistent. They will help you when you make a mistake.”

She also mentioned that teamwork has been key to getting through the rush of opening day.

“100% the recipe is teamwork,” Alcala said. “It has to be teamwork. Everybody needs to be together. Everybody has to be patient with each other.”

She said customers have been excited about the new location, especially those who previously had to travel farther to the other nearby 7 Brew, located at 960 N. Loop 340 in Bellmead.

“They all seem very excited,” Alcala said. “They’re very enthusiastic and eager for it to be here.”