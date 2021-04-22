What to Do in Waco: April 23-27

By Ava Dunwoody | Arts & Life Editor

Diadeloso: Games and Food Trucks | April 23 | 5 – 8 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Free | Enjoy games and great food from your favorite food trucks and snap a photo with friends in the photo booths!

Diadeloso: Outdoor Concert | April 23 | 8 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Free | Enjoy an outdoor concert with your friends, hosted by Baylor Diadeloso. Artist to be announced soon.

Social Spring Market | April 23 – 24 | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | The Phoenix, 401 S 3rd Street | Free | Attend a curated boutique event offering in-person shopping two blocks away from the Silos.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | April 24 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Diadeloso: Spring Football Game | April 24 | 12 p.m. | McLane Stadium | Free | Cheer on the Bears in the Green & Gold Game to close out the spring camp. Catch the last chance to watch the team before the fall.

Diadeloso: Conclusion Events | April 24 | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | The Bill Daniel Student Center, Fountain Mall | Free | Participate in Noche, a special Sundown Session. Then head out to Fountain Mall to participate in a campus-wide scavenger hunt hosted by Waco Escape Room and take on your favorite inflatable games.

Saving Minds, Bodies & Hearts Event | April 27 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Waco ISD Football Stadium, 1401 S New Road | Free | Engage with first responders and emergency healthcare personnel and interact with firetrucks, helicopters and the likes! Information will be provided on healthy living, health screenings, drowning prevention, child abuse/neglect and much more.