Mamaka Bowls to expand to Fort Worth after Waco success

By Jillian Veldey | Reporter

After finding success in Waco, Mamaka Bowls announced it will be opening a third location at 1701 River Run in Fort Worth.

Mamaka Bowls is a smoothie bowl shop offering a diverse selection of smoothies, smoothie bowls and various espresso drinks. The name Mamaka is based on the first two letters of all the siblings in the owner’s family: Macy, Mac and Karen. This was done as a sentiment to show the family nature of the business.

Dallas junior Kat Welch said she enjoys Mamaka not only for the food but also the atmosphere.

“I like going to Mamaka because the bowls are so good and they’re healthy,” Welch said. “Also, everyone that works there is so sweet, and it’s such a fun place to go get food and hang out with your friends.”

After their first store opening in Fayetteville, Ark., the business grew to Waco and will now set up their third location in Fort Worth.

Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., freshman Anna Prendi said Mamaka has quickly become one of her favorite spots in Waco.

“Mamaka is a cool place, I really love it,” Prendi said. “I honestly think it should be everywhere because it’s so refreshing but also beautiful.”

The new location is just a 3-minute drive from TCU, one of Baylor’s biggest rivals. Also surrounding the new location is a shopping center, and just down the road is the Fort Worth Zoo.

Baylor students who work at the Waco location also have positive things to say about the business. Tustin, Calif., junior Megan Horn said she thinks Mamaka is a great place to work and that she enjoys the easy-going ambiance of the shop.

“I like the money and the atmosphere,” Horn said plainly.

Houston junior Sydney Lewis, another Waco employee, said she enjoys working at Mamaka because she’s met great friends and has also learned skills she can use later in life.